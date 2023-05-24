Boris Johnson: Village distress over armed police and drones

The former Prime Minister bought the £3.8million Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, a Grade II listed nine-bedroom property with a three-sided moat.

Mr Johnson, 58, his wife Carrie, 35, and their two young children Wilfred, three, and Romy, one, have been spotted in the village since moving.

On Saturday they met their new neighbors and curate Kevin Beer at a spring fair at St Agatha’s Church.

However, not everyone is happy with Mr Johnson’s presence in the village.

And that was ahead of yesterday’s news that Mr Johnson was being investigated over new allegations he broke lockdown rules during the pandemic period.

A group of choir singers returning from church were distraught when they encountered an armed policeman in the street on May 12, and some villagers raised concerns about a security drone that hovered over their homes while monitoring the area.

Sue Robson, chair of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell Parish Council, said: The village has mixed feelings about our new resident.

The security that comes with it is eerie, like an armed policeman. He was very nice, but he had a gun and that’s not what we want in our village.

It might change the vibe in the village as it’s not something we’ve ever had.

Vice President Helen Baines added: We used to be a lovely village and we live on and you don’t want a media circus. You probably know that Boris has only one thing to say, and everyone will report it and with that will come the attention.

Anne Salisbury, who has lived in the village for 40 years, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she spotted Mr Johnson as he drove out of the village shop.

She said she rolled down her window and told the former prime minister of her concerns about the presence of drones and armed police.

I must have looked crazy, she said.

He said in his voice, what do you want me to do about it.

I said you should listen, and I know you don’t listen very often.

He leaned out the open passenger window and said, why don’t you go calm down and have a drink.

I said, I’m perfectly calm and I don’t need a drink, but you need to realize the impact you have on our community.

Mr Johnson’s office was contacted for comment but did not respond.

His arrival in the village has raised questions over the possibility of him standing for his old Henley seat after MP John Howell confirmed he would not seek re-election.

However, a local Conservative Party source said: It seems pretty clear the Conservative Party would not support him leaving Uxbridge and South Ruislip and standing here.

The local party assumes that it is looking for candidates other than himself to replace John Howell.