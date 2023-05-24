Russia and China set to sign bilateral pacts despite Western criticism





Russia and China are set to sign a series of bilateral agreements during the Russian prime minister’s trip to Beijing on Wednesday, as the two neighboring giants pledge to cooperate more closely even as the West remains critical of regarding their relationship in the midst of the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin – the highest ranking Russian official to visit Beijing since Moscow sent thousands of its troops to Ukraine in February 2022 – was speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, according to the Russian government. “Following the talks, a number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed,” Russian news agency Interfax reported, without giving further details. Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a Franco-Chinese Business Council meeting with the French President in Beijing, China April 6, 2023 (Credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL VIA REUTERS) The visit comes after Russia and China reacted furiously to weekend statements from the G-7 that pointed fingers at them on a range of issues, including Ukraine, nuclear weapons and economic coercion. Xi visited Russia in March and spoke with “dear friend” President Vladimir Putin, after engaging in a “limitless” partnership just before Russia’s 2022 attack on Ukraine, what Moscow calls a “special military operation”. Beijing has rejected Western attempts to link its partnership with Moscow to Ukraine, insisting that their relationship does not violate international norms, that China has the right to collaborate with whomever it chooses and that their cooperation is not aimed at any third country. In a show of support, the Chinese premier on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the China-Russia business forum in Shanghai, which was attended by Mishustin and a large group of Russian tycoons, saying China is willing to expand economic exchanges. and bilateral trade. In April, Chinese exports to Russia continued their momentum, climbing 153.1% from a year earlier, after more than doubling in March, according to data from China Customs. Energy shipments from Russia to China are expected to increase by 40% this year, and the two countries are discussing supplying technological equipment to Russia, the Interfax news agency reported. Russian-Chinese relations are strategic Deepening ties with China is a strategic path for Moscow, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, who spoke on Monday with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Chinese Communist Party Politburo who oversees the police, the legal affairs and intelligence. Mishustin’s visit comes at a time when Ukraine is preparing a counter-offensive with the aim of retaking territory occupied by Russian forces. Beijing has refrained from openly denouncing the Russian invasion. But since February, Xi has promoted a 12-point peace plan, which has been met with skepticism by the West and greeted with caution by Kyiv. Last week, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, kicking off a European tour that Beijing has called an effort to promote peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis. Li Hui is due to travel to Russia on Friday, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/international/article-744044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos