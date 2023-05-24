Narendra Modis’ visionary gathering for India draws thousands





RK Sharma, another attendee at the rally, said he was excited about Mr Modis’ visit as it meant Australia was considering considering India more like China as a trading partner. Growing strategic challenges in the region meant that India’s partnership with Australia was more critical than ever. Previously, Australia was heavily dependent on China, but it needs to see another avenue in the market. If free trade were to happen there, it would be a win-win situation, Sharma said. RK Sharma, third from left, says Indian trade is an opportunity for Australia to be less dependent on China. Louie Douvis He brushed off Mr Modi’s criticism, saying members of the Australian Indian diaspora who weren’t thrilled with the Prime Ministers’ visit should revisit India to see how much it had changed. People who are from the diaspora, who are outside the country and who want to support an opposition, they have set up a false narrative. They say we want to pass a referendum and all that bullshit and protests and things like that. But the zero point reality is different. Other participants in the Sydney rally said they traveled from Melbourne and Brisbane on Modi buses and planes, while one man said he flew in from New Zealand. Dr Mehta and Mr Sharma are part of India’s growing Indian Hindu community, which comprises around half of Australia’s Indian diaspora. In total, the entire Indian diaspora in Australia now numbers around three-quarters of a million people. But Mr Modi is a polarizing politician, and his visit has drawn attention to divisions within the diaspora. Much of the prime minister’s popularity comes from his Hindutva approach, a philosophy that Hinduism and Indian national identity are intertwined. Australian Sikh Association secretary Albel Singh Kang, who chose not to attend the rally, said Mr Modis’ rise to power had been controversial. He said Mr Modi did not represent any of India’s diaspora minority communities and accused him of committing human rights abuses. According to the latest census data, at least 30% of Australian Indians are either Sikh or Muslim. A documentary banned in India alleges Mr Modi was linked to the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots where thousands of Muslims were killed. Modis party leaders publicly state that they only want to see one nation with Hindus. But then where will the Muslims go? Where will the Sikhs go? Where will the Christians go? said Mr. Singh Kang. He urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to raise these human rights concerns with Mr Modi, especially as the Indian Prime Minister was previously banned from the United States and various European countries.

