Has Donald Trump found his partner? Everything you need to know about Ron DeSantis | world news





With former U.S. President Donald Trump leading the polls to be the Republican Party’s next candidate in the election, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his candidacy for the top after months of speculation.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks. (AP)

Ron DeSantis’ rising profile among Republicans and his fundraising support make him one of Donald Trump’s biggest threats, as the two have been bickering for weeks. Donald Trump has attacked the Governor of Florida calling him ‘meatball Ron’, ‘Ron DeSantimonious’.

“I think if he runs he could get hurt a lot. I think the base wouldn’t like that – I don’t think it would be good for the party,” Donald Trump said of Ron DeSantis.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ron DeSantis: Ron DeSantis graduated from Yale University and then attended Harvard Law School. Team One. In the US Army, he served a brief stint in Iraq in 2007 before being appointed Special Assistant US Attorney by the Department of Justice. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 At one time he was a strong supporter of Trump and was one of the founding leaders of the Freedom Caucus. The Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this month showed that Donald Trump is supported by 49% of Republicans while DeSantis votes at 19%. Donald Trump has some baggage though as he lost the 2020 presidential election and the Republican party didn’t do well mid-term either. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch also threw his weight behind Ron DeSantis, saying he would prefer him to Trump. the age question sticks with Donald Trump who turns 78 as he heads into the 2024 election. ABOUT THE AUTHOR

When not reading, this former literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question “What is the purpose of journalism in society?” …See the details

