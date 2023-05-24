Imran Khan’s close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested minutes after being released from prison





Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and top leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), was re-arrested by Punjab police from outside Adiala prison in Rawalpindi and taken to a place unknown, minutes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered his release on Tuesday. (May 23).

The IHC had ordered the release of the PTI vice-president after he pledged before Judge Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb to refrain from creating unrest and inciting party workers, according to local media. He had been arrested in cases related to riots and arson in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Before being arrested again, Qureshi encouraged party workers to continue their struggle for “real freedom”. He also claimed that he was not quitting the party, contrary to rumours.

“As Foreign Minister of Pakistan, I have represented Pakistan’s interests at every forum. I have been in practical politics for 40 years,” he said.

I’m not leaving the party. I am with the party, I will stay with the party.”

Imran Khan denounces the arrest

PTI leader Imran Khan took to Twitter to denounce the arrest and said the country was “ruled by the law of the jungle”.

“PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested again after being released on bail, as have PTI workers and supporters. We are now ruled by the law of the jungle, force is right and “The only thing standing in its way is our judicial system. The constitution is being brazenly violated. With SC rulings. With the police being used to crush the PTI, our leaders have been forced out of the party,” said the former prime minister in a tweet.

PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi was rearrested after securing bail, as were PTI workers and supporters.

We are now ruled by the law of the jungle, might is right and the only thing that stands in its way is our justice system.

The constitution is brazenly violated along

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2023

Qureshi was one of the key PTI leaders arrested in Islamabad following the arrest of Imran Khan by Pakistani Rangers earlier this month.

Imran avoids a similar fate

While Qureshi was rearrested, Imran managed to avoid a similar fate on Tuesday when he was released on bail by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court in eight different cases until June 8.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended the former prime minister’s bail. Judge Abbas also instructed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to advise the court on how they wanted Khan to join the investigation.

Earlier, Khan predicted there was an 80% chance he would be arrested by the authorities when he went to court in Islamabad.

On Tuesday I will appear in Islamabad court on various bails and there is an 80% chance that I will be arrested, Imran said in an interview.

Imran accused the ruling disposition of being aligned with the military. He said that by working together they were dismantling the democratic system “to keep it out,

(With agency contributions)

