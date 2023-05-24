Trump Media sues Washington Post for defamation, seeking $3.8 billion





Donald Trump speaks to the Washington Post at a real estate forum in Washington in April 2013. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Donald Trump’s social media company filed a $3.8 billion defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post on Saturday, claiming an article falsely accused the company of securities fraud.

The article, titled Trust Tied to Porn-Friendly Bank May Acquire Stake in Trumps Truth Social, came out earlier this month and reported that an obscure entity may acquire a significant stake in Trumps business. . The Post also reported a $240,000 investigative commission, which Trump’s company now claims never paid.

Attorneys for Trump Media called the report a blatant hit piece that falsely accused TMTG of securities fraud and other wrongdoing in a lawsuit filed in Sarasota County, Florida. The former Presidents’ Society is seeking $2.8 billion in compensatory damages and $1 billion in punitive damages, saying the article exposed Trump Media to public ridicule, contempt and distrust, in addition to wiping out $2.78 billion of implied equity value.

A Post spokesperson declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

The filing is the latest in about 25 recent civil lawsuits involving Trump, either as plaintiff or defendant. He is also fighting criminal charges in New York and is the subject of several federal, state and local investigations.

Two of those investigations relate to Trump Medias’ planned merger with DWAC. The Department of Justice and the SEC are reviewing stock transactions and communications surrounding the proposed consolidation, according to information filed by DWAC.

Trump Media called the SEC’s failure to approve the merger an inexcusable obstruction and threatened to sue the agency in a statement accompanying another DWAC.

