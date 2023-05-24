Turkeys next president will win over an economy in peril





Inflation in Türkiye remains tenacious at 44%. Consumers have seen their paychecks buy less and less food as the months pass. And now government largesse and efforts to prop up the currency are threatening economic growth and could push the country into recession. It’s a tough challenge for whoever wins the second round of presidential elections on Sunday. And it’s especially complicated if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stays in power because his policies, including some aimed at securing his re-election, have exacerbated the problems. The relatively strong economy of recent quarters has been the product of unsustainable policies, so there will most likely be a contraction or recession, said Brad W. Setser, global trade and finance expert at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Turkish workers will feel poorer when the lira goes down, he said of the local currency. People will find it harder to find a job and harder to get a salary that covers the cost of living.

The economic turmoil in Turkey, one of the world’s 20 largest economies, could have international resonance due to the country’s extensive network of global trade ties. It will also likely dominate the immediate agenda of whoever wins the May 28 runoff election. During Mr. Erdogans’ first 10 years in power, he oversaw dramatic economic growth that transformed Turkish cities and lifted millions out of poverty. But some of those gains have been eroded in recent years. The national currency has lost 80% of its value against the dollar since 2018. And annual inflation, which hit more than 80% at its peak last year, has come down but was still 44% last month, leaving many people feeling poorer. While economic orthodoxy generally calls for raising interest rates to fight inflation, Erdogan has insisted on doing the opposite, repeatedly cutting them, which economists say has exacerbated the problem. During his election campaign, Mr Erdogan showed no intention of changing his policy, doubling down on his belief that low interest rates would help the economy grow by providing cheap credit to increase manufacturing and exports Turkish.

We will work tirelessly until we make Turkey one of the 10 biggest economies in the world, he said at a campaign rally this month. If there is a reality in Turkey today that does not allow its pensioners, workers and civil servants to be crushed by inflation, we have succeeded by standing back to back. At other rallies, he pledged to continue lowering interest rates and lowering inflation. You will see interest rates go down, so will inflation, he told supporters in Istanbul in April. As the election approached, with the cost of living crisis on the minds of many voters, Erdogan launched a series of costly policies aimed at mitigating the immediate effects of inflation on voters. He repeatedly raised the minimum wage, increased the salaries of civil servants and changed regulations to allow millions of Turks to receive early government pensions. All of these commitments must be honored by whoever wins the elections, which means increased government spending in the future. Extensive damage from powerful earthquakes that destroyed large parts of southern Turkey in February has exacerbated economic stress. In March, a government assessment put the damage at $103 billion, or about 9% of that year’s gross domestic product.

At the same time, the government intervened massively to slow the decline of the Turkish lira, mainly by selling off foreign currency reserves. In a week in early May, reserves fell $7.6 billion to $60.8 billion, central bank data showed, the biggest such drop in more than two decades. To address this, Erdogan struck deals with countries like Qatar, Russia and Saudi Arabia that would help bolster Turkey’s central bank reserves. Saudi Arabia announced a $5 billion deposit in March and Russia agreed to delay at least part of Turkey’s payment for natural gas imports until after the election. The terms of most of the deals have not been made public, but economists have said they are part of a short-term strategy by Erdogan more focused on winning the election than securing security. long-term financial health of the country. If Mr. Erdogan wins, as many analysts expect, few expect him to drastically change course. I don’t think the current government has a plan to solve this problem because it does not admit that these problems are due to political mistakes, said Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at Istanbul Koc University. I see no way out for the current government.

Mr. Erdogan emerged victorious in the first round of elections on May 14 with 49.2% of the vote, but did not reach the majority necessary to win. The main opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, obtained 45% and a third candidate, Sinan Ogan, 5.2%. Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Kilicdaroglu will participate in the second round. Most analysts give Mr. Erdogan an edge because of his strong first-round performance and the likelihood that he will inherit significant votes from Mr. Ogan, who officially backed Mr. Erdogan on Monday. Mr. Erdogan’s political party and its allies have also maintained their majority in parliament, allowing Mr. Erdogan to argue that voters should choose him to avoid a divided government. If Mr. Erdogan sticks to the status quo, economists expect the currency to continue to sink, the government to impose restrictions on foreign currency withdrawals and the state to run out of foreign currency to pay its bills. In its campaign, the political opposition pledged to follow more orthodox economic policies, including raising interest rates to bring down inflation and restoring the independence of the central bank, whose policies are widely seen as overseen by Mr. Erdogan himself.

But if he becomes president, Mr Kilicdaroglu will inherit a financial situation that will need immediate attention, economic advisers to the opposition parties have said. In addition to honoring the additional spending added by Mr. Erdogan in recent months, a new administration would have to respect its financial arrangements with other countries, the terms of which for many are unclear. What are the political terms? What are the financial conditions? said Kerim Rota, head of economic policy for the Gelecek party, a member of the opposition coalition. Unfortunately, none of these figures are reflected in Turkish statistics. If it came to power, the opposition would need short- and medium-term plans to strengthen government finances and restore investor confidence, he said. But restricting his ability to maneuver would be the majority in parliament led by Mr. Erdogans’ party and its allies. We need a very credible medium-term program, but the question is if the majority of parliament is on the side of the AKP, how can you manage a five-year program? he said, using another name for Mr. Erdogans’ party. Gulsin Harman contributed report.

