sydney | Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises concerns with his Australian counterpart over attacks on temples in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday India’s concerns over incidents of attacks on temples and the activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Australia, even as the two sides sought to firm up a global trade pact by the end of the year. .

After extensive talks between Modi and Albanese, India and Australia have signed a Migration and Mobility Partnership Compact which aims to promote two-way mobility of students, academic researchers and business people and to prevent illegal migration.

Discussions on the third and final day of Modi’s visit to Australia focused on the full range of bilateral engagement as well as the possibility of cooperation in new areas such as critical minerals and renewable energies.

Modi and Albanese also witnessed the signing of the terms of reference for the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Task Force which will explore opportunities in the field of renewable hydrogen.

In his statement to the media in the presence of Albanese, Modi said that bilateral relations are based on “mutual trust and respect” and that the Indian community in Australia is a “living bridge” between the two countries.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements. We have also discussed this today,” he said.

“We will not accept anything that harms the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or their thoughts. I thank the Prime Minister for the actions that have already been taken. Prime Minister Albanese told me once again assured today that he will take strict action against such elements in the future as well,” Modi said.

The prime minister used a cricket analogy to describe the rapid expansion of India-Australia relations, saying relations have entered “T-20 mode”.

“I am visiting Australia within two months of my friend, Prime Minister Albanese’s visit to India. This is our sixth meeting in the past year. It reflects the depth of our global relationship, the convergence of our views and the maturity of our ties,” he said.

“In the parlance of cricket, our ties have reached T20 mode,” Modi said. “Indo-Australian friendship is special.” He has also invited Albanian and Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup tournament taking place in the country later this year.

Describing his meeting with Albanese as “constructive”, Modi said they had deliberated to take Australia’s comprehensive strategic partnership with India to “greater heights” over the next decade.

“Last year, the India-Australia Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement came into effect. Today, we have decided to focus on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). This will strengthen further our economic partnership and will open up new avenues of cooperation,” he said.

In his remarks, Albanese said the goal was to conclude CECA by the end of the year.

“We reiterated our shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement later this year,” he said.

Modi said India-Australia relations are not limited to the two countries as they are also linked to regional stability, peace and global well-being.

“We had constructive discussions on strengthening our strategic cooperation in the mining and critical minerals sectors. We identified concrete areas of cooperation in the renewable energy sector,” he said.

The two Prime Ministers also reiterated their commitment to an open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.

“Indo-Australian cooperation can also be beneficial for the growth of countries in the South. India’s tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam of seeing the whole world as one family is the central theme of India’s G20 Presidency,” Modi said.

In his remarks to the media, Albanese announced the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru primarily to connect Australian businesses to India’s booming digital economy and innovation ecosystem.

“It’s a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will bring benefits to Australia in trade, investment and business, as well as regional security and stability,” he said. he declared.

Referring to the Quad summit in Hiroshima, Albanese said the group’s leaders “stand together for an open, stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific – a region where sovereignty is respected and where all countries, big and small , benefit from a regional balance that keeps the peace.” The Australian Prime Minister also spoke of the rapid resumption of relations between the two countries.

“During my first year as prime minister, I met Prime Minister Modi six times, which underscores the value we place on deepening the ties between our nations,” he said. .

“Australia is a better place thanks to the contributions of the Indo-Australian community, and we want to see more connections between our countries,” he said.

Albanian-Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has announced that the new Center for Australia-India Relations will be headquartered in Parramatta.

The Center began operations this month and will enhance engagement with India through business, political and cultural activities and work with Indian diaspora communities.

Ahead of the talks, Modi received a ceremonial guard of honor at the Admiralty in Sydney.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.