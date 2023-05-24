Business group: Companies in China want ‘clarity’ after safety rule changes and raids on consultants





Comment this story Comment BEIJING Foreign companies in China are unsure what they are allowed to do following police raids on consulting firms and want clarity on how newly expanded national security and other rules will be applied , a group of foreign companies said on Tuesday. The British Chamber of Commerce in China said a survey of its members found they were more optimistic after virus checks that blocked most travel to and from China were lifted in December. He said they wanted to invest but were waiting for steps to restore confidence and certainty in China amid tensions with Europe and Washington and official plans to promote economic self-reliance. If there is greater clarity and greater certainty, then we believe companies will engage more in China, chamber speaker Julian MacCormac told a news conference. Some 70% of companies are really waiting to see how conditions evolve before taking action. President Xi Jinping’s government says foreign companies are welcome and tries to encourage them to invest more. But they are uneasy following the expansion of national security and other rules with little explanation and official plans to create competitors to global suppliers of processor chips and other technologies, using sometimes subsidies and trade barriers that have strained relations with the European Union, Washington and other trading partners. On Sunday, the government banned the use of products from the largest US memory chip maker, Micron Technology Inc., in computers that process sensitive information. He said Micron had unspecified security flaws but gave no explanation. Businesses are on edge after police raided the offices of two consultancies, Bain & Co. and Capvision, and a due diligence firm, Mintz Group. Authorities gave no explanation. They say companies are required to follow the law but gave no guidance on possible breaches. The UK chamber represents some 650 businesses, many in the finance, consultancy and other services sectors, which could be affected by tighter restrictions on what information can be collected in China and how it can be collected. used and stored. Tuesday’s report included 171 suggestions for Chinese regulators, including greater clarity on data restrictions on the auto industry and addressing what it called unfair treatment of foreign companies in government procurement. The chamber’s director of government relations, Sally Xu, said member companies who responded to a request for questions ahead of a meeting next week with a Commerce Department official all asked about the consultants’ investigations. Our companies are concerned about this, Xu said. They wonder where is the limit between what we can do and what we cannot do? A survey in April found that 76% of businesses that responded are more optimistic after the end of virus checks that blocked most travel to and from China, according to the chamber. But its report says the outlook is clouded by an unpredictable business environment, political tensions and heightened talk of self-sufficiency. This language around safety and autonomy has to be weighed against the welcome message coming to China, because I think there’s some nervousness there, McCormac said. Does this raise uncertainty about the future for me as a business in China? British Chamber of Commerce in China: www.britishchamber.cn

