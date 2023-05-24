Politics
Boris Johnson slams ‘unacceptable’ referral of lockdown to police | UK News
Boris Johnson has accused the Cabinet Office of making bizarre and unacceptable claims after he was referred to the police for other potential lockdown violations.
The former prime minister said the government was dead wrong after it emerged he had been flagged to two forces for events at Checkers and Downing Street.
The Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police are assessing the information, which is believed to come from official journal entries which were being reviewed ahead of the Covid public inquiry.
Mr Johnson strenuously denied the allegations and insisted all the events in question were lawful, as his allies suggested the move was politically motivated.
His ministerial diary revealed visits by friends to Checkers, the PM’s country mansion in Buckinghamshire during the pandemic, The Times reports.
Other potential breaches within Downing Street have also been reported to the Met.
Senior Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg told GB News he had visited Checkers with his family during the pandemic but it was entirely within the rules.
The Daily Mail then quoted a friend of Mr Johnson who said he was seriously considering legal action against the Government over the dismissals.
This will likely put even more pressure on Rishi Sunak, who was fined for a rally in Downing Street during lockdown with his former boss in June 2020.
He faces a grill later today in PMQs from Keir Starmer, who is also set to demand an investigation into Home Secretary Suella Bravermans’ handling of a speeding ticket.
Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said the revelations showed the Tories were too haunted by their own failure to govern.
The Liberal Democrats have demanded that Mr Sunak end the taxpayer-funded legal defense provided to Mr Johnson over the party’s investigation.
The Government plans to pay around £222,000 in legal fees to help Mr Johnson defend himself in the Privileges Committee investigation into whether he lied to MPs about breaking lockdown rules at Downing Street.
A statement from his office says his lawyers have written to the police detailing why the Cabinet Office is totally wrong in its claims.
It read: No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these erroneous allegations were made to both the police and the Privileges Committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.
Whatever the political aim, it is clear that a last-ditch attempt is underway to prolong the Privileges Committee inquiry as it came to a conclusion and to undermine Mr Johnson.
The Cabinet Office said: Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for the Covid inquiry.
He was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents undertaken by the legal team for witnesses in the investigation.
In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it now belongs to them.
