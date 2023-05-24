Pakistan plans to ban Imran Khan’s PTI: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif





Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that the government was considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“There are plans to ban the PTI,” Asif told reporters.

“The PTI attacked the very base of the state, which had never happened before. This cannot be tolerated,” he added.

The move came after Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case on May 9, 2023 sparked massive protests across the country.

Khan was arrested by an anti-corruption agency in the Al Qadir Trust case from the Islamabad High Court. Pakistani authorities have alleged that Khan and his wife received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through a charitable trust.

After his arrest, massive and violent protests erupted in several cities including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

A large number of PTI workers broke into the residence of the corps commander Lahore. An emergency has been imposed in the Punjab province and the Pakistani Rangers have been called in to monitor the law and order situation in the state. Section 144 was also imposed, under which no more than five people can congregate at any one time.

The Punjab government has also requested the Pakistan Telecom Authority to suspend internet in the state for 2 days.

A large number of PTI workers also threw stones at Home Minister Rana Sanaullah’s residence in Faisalabad.

Khan was released on bail by the Supreme Court on May 11, ruling that the manner in which he was arrested was unlawful.

On May 12, the Islamabad High Court then formally granted his release on bail for 2 weeks in the Al Qadir Trust case.

