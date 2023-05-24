Anthony Albanese and Indian PM Ink Migration Agreement

Today we decided to focus on [our] comprehensive economic cooperation agreement. This will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues of cooperation.

Visas for the best graduates

Amid a global scramble to break China’s grip on rare earths for modern technology, Modi said he would pursue strategic cooperation with Australia in mining and critical minerals, and unveiled details of a new green hydrogen task force to advise governments.

Mr Modi said the comprehensive agreement on mobility and migration would further strengthen our living bridge between the two countries, a reference to the rapidly growing Indian diaspora in Australia.

Mr. Albanese said the agreement would promote the mobility of students, graduates, university researchers and business people, while strengthening cooperation to prevent irregular migration and people smuggling.

A pilot scheme, the Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early Professionals Scheme, known as MATES, will annually enable 3,000 of India’s top graduates and early career professionals with expertise in areas such as IT and intelligence artificial, mining, fintech, engineering, agritech and green energy work and stay in Australia for up to two years.

Unlike qualified visas, applicants will not need to be sponsored by an employer. At the end of the two years, they can apply for a temporary or permanent skilled worker visa to stay longer. Spouses will also have unlimited working rights under the scheme.

Other features of the deal include allowing Indians who have studied at an Australian tertiary institution to stay here for eight years to work in their field of study, issuing three-month visitor visas to Indians for family or professional purposes, the issuance of business visas for a maximum period of five years. years for Australians to visit India and create five-year student visas for both countries.

Benefit from a strong partnership

Mr Albanese said Mr Modis’ visit had strengthened an already close relationship.

It is a relationship in which we must invest. Our strong partnership with India will bring benefits to Australia in trade, investment and business, as well as regional security and stability, he said.

However, Mr Modi again raised concerns over graffiti attacks on Hindu temples in Australia by Sikh separatists campaigning for the establishment of an independent state known as Khalistan.

We will not accept anything that harms the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts, Mr Modi said.

Prime Minister Albanese has once again assured me today that he will also take strict measures against such elements in the future.

However, neither party has provided details on what those strict actions will be. It is understood Mr Albanese has made it clear he is deeply disappointed by the attacks on the temples and that police and security agencies have been drafted in to help protect them.

Neither leader mentioned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in their public remarks, despite criticism of Mr Modi for not adhering to international sanctions against Moscow and taking advantage of lower prices for s seize Russian oil. Much of their discussion focused on the impact of war on developing countries with food insecurity and rising inflation.

Before leaving, Mr Modi met heads of some of Australia’s biggest companies and industry associations at a CEO roundtable hosted by Austrade, urging them to invest in one of Australia’s fastest growing economies. fast in the world.

Prime Minister Modis’ visit provides us with an important opportunity to strengthen these ties for the mutual benefit of both nations, said Commonwealth Bank Chief Matt Comyn.

India is Australia’s sixth largest trading partner and has the potential to be even more important in the future. We have many common interests in working even more closely together, especially in sectors such as digital technologies, financial services, education and renewable energy.

Head of the Business Council of Australia, Jennifer Westacott, said: India will be a key partner in delivering Australia’s ambitions in areas such as clean energy, critical minerals and education, and Australia has the products and services that India needs to continue to grow.

We salute the leadership of Prime Minister Modis and his commitment to our members to build stronger business-to-business links.