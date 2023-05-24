Indonesia and Iran sign preferential trade agreement





Indonesian and Iranian leaders on Tuesday signed a preferential trade agreement to expand economic ties during an official visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, speaking after a signing ceremony streamed online by his cabinet secretariat, hoped the deal would “increase trade between Indonesia and Iran”, but did not provide a details. Raisi’s visit comes as ties between Iran and the West are becoming increasingly strained following the Iranian security forces’ violent crackdown on protests against the country’s clerical elite following the death of a Kurdish woman in custody last year. Several countries, including the United States, have imposed broad sanctions on Iran for its nuclear program and alleged rights abuses. Trade between Indonesia and Iran rose from $715.5 million to $141.6 million in 2019 after the United States imposed sanctions on Iran. Raisi said via a translator on Tuesday that “sanctions and threats will not stop us.” “Partnerships and relations with neighboring countries and Islamic countries and like-minded countries are our priority,” he added. Indonesian Commerce Ministry official Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono said on Tuesday that the two countries had agreed on a “countertrade” program in which goods and services can be exchanged “without being restricted by the scarcity or monetary difficulties”. Bilateral trade between the nations currently stands at around $250 million, with the Southeast Asian country recording a surplus of around $200 million, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Commerce. Djatmiko told reporters on Monday that Indonesia wants to boost trade with the Middle East and the surrounding region. Published in The Express Tribune, May 24e2023. As Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

