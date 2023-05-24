Pakistan: Imran Khan receives another shock after his close aide Shireen Mazari quits the party





Former Pakistani human rights minister and close aide to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari, resigned from the party on Tuesday and announced her shock retirement from active politics after being arrested by police for the recent violence.

Mazari, 72, made the announcement after being released after her fourth arrest since May 12, when she was arrested by police at her home and sent to jail. Mazari had been minister of human rights from 2018 to 2022, under the government of Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference, she criticized the violence that erupted after Khan’s arrest on May 9, adding that she had made a similar pledge before the High Court in Islamabad.

“Not only the violence of May 9 and 10, but I have always condemned all kinds of violence, especially against institutions and symbols of the state such as the headquarters, the Supreme Court and Parliament,” he said. she declared.

Mazari then announced that she had resigned from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and was also quitting active politics, saying the arrest had a detrimental effect on her health as well as her family.

“As of today, I am no longer part of the PTI or any active party because first [for me are] my family, my mother and my children, she said.

Mazari’s resignation is seen as a great political loss for the political party.

Civil society, which included journalists, expressed disappointment with his decision and Geo News presenter Hamid Mir called his retirement a “huge loss” to human rights activism and democracy in the country. country.

Political analyst Mosharraf Zaidi said the development was an absolute disgrace to the government, the military and the country as a whole”.

Police arrested Mazari for the fourth time on Monday after authorities were ordered by the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court to release her if she is not needed in another case.

Speaking to the media after the court order, his daughter Imaan Mazari-Hazir said the government should reflect and not destroy homes like this.

Mazari-Hazir also criticized Khan, saying “it is a pity that party leader Imran Khan has forgotten the workers and the leaders.”

(With agency contributions)

