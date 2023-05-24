Did George Lopez urinate on Donald Trump’s Hollywood star?





Donald Trump enjoyed little support within Hollywood during his presidency, with stars publicly united in criticizing the former president.

Among them was comedian George Lopez, who came under fire in 2020 for making an apparent joke about an $80 million bounty for President Donald Trump’s head.

The comedian’s feud with Trump surfaced again this week when videos shared widely on Twitter showed what appeared to be Lopez urinating on Donald Trump’s star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actor and comedian George Lopez attends the 14th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament on October 4, 2021 in Toluca Lake, California. The video of the comedian ‘urinating’ on Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was widely shared on Twitter this week. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Several tweets posted between May 22 and May 23, 2023 included a video of George Lopez pouring liquid on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, purporting to depict Lopez urinating. A blur of censorship appears on the origin of the liquid.

A tweet from user @MikeASperrazza, posted on May 22, 2023, viewed 16,000 times, read: “Now imagine if a Trump supporter did this to something with @BarackObama’s name all over the place.

“@georgelopez cmon dude. Republicans and conservatives, it’s time to wake up and grow a pair. The left is literally going to piss on us. Toughen up please.”

Lopez’s animosity toward Trump is well documented. Responding to an Instagram post about an $80 million bounty for the former president at a funeral procession for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Lopez wrote, “We’ll do it for half.”

Regardless of Lopez’s thoughts toward the former president, however, the video of him “urinating” on the former president’s Walk of Fame star has been edited.

The original video was captured in 2018 and showed Lopez using a small bottle of water to look like he was relieving himself on the star.

The clip went viral on Twitter and was shared by major outlets including Newsweek.

In videos that were shared on Twitter this week, censorship blurring was added to make it look like something worse, with misleading captions included to reinforce that impression.

Editing footage with misleading titles is a common misinformation trope used to discredit or embarrass public figures.

It was only recently that a clip shared widely on social media showed what appeared to be a crowd at the University of Pennsylvania shouting “F*** Joe Biden” at the president as he attended the handover of the diplomas of his granddaughter.

The audio was edited into the original clip, which did not feature such singing, as has been done elsewhere on several occasions.

Misleading material.

The video does not show Lopez urinating on Trump’s star. This is edited footage from 2018 of the comedian using a water bottle to look like he’s done it.

Censorship blur was added to the original footage to make it look like the comedian was urinating, with captions added to reinforce that impression.

