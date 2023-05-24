Tory Peer slams Boris Johnson over Partygate ‘tailoring’ allegations





A Tory peer has denounced Boris Johnson after accusing the government of politically motivated confusion over a new party line. Cabinet Office officials referred the former Prime Minister to the police after information emerged as they prepared for the public inquiry into the Covid-19 outbreak. It relates to entries in the former Prime Minister’s official diary about visits to 10 Downing Street and Checkers by friends and family during lockdown. In a statement last night, Johnson’s office said: The events in question were all within the rules, either because they took place outdoors or under some other legal exception. They include regular meetings with officials and advisers. It appears that some in government have decided to make unsubstantiated suggestions to both the police and the privileges committee. Many will conclude that it has all the hallmarks of another politically motivated seam. HuffPost UK also understands Johnson could sue the Cabinet Office for suggesting he broke lockdown rules. But appearing on Sky News this morning, Tory peer Lord Hayward backed the government. He said: I think it’s fair that if people – whoever they are – have discovered other entries in journals or anything else that they should be looked into or else there’s a charge of concealment in one form or another. And to be honest, I think Boris Johnson’s aides are misguided to say it’s a seam and all. He added: It came out because someone looked at logs as part of the Covid investigation. So I think it’s unlikely to be a seam – it’s just a series of events that need to be looked at. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for the Covid inquiry. He was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents undertaken by the legal team for witnesses in the investigation. In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it now belongs to them. The Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police confirmed they received documents relating to potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021.

