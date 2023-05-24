Anthony Albanese steps in to light Narendra Modi’s sails





Chris Minns’ unilateral decision to cancel the illumination of our opera house for a once-in-a-lifetime event, the Coronation was just one in a growing string of Labor Government cancellations, from Tube lines to Active Kids vouchers . THE Herald Monday revealed that the Sydney Opera House Trust had delivered its first review in a decade of guidelines calling for screening restrictions. Figures show sails were lit a record one in five nights last year, with three-quarters of lighting requests coming from the former Coalition State Government. NSW Arts Minister John Graham is now considering a revised policy that limits the type of events eligible for lighting, while supporting lit sails for important artistic, community and cultural moments. A spokesperson for Minns said the Prime Minister’s Office had made a direct request to the Sydney Opera House and the cost would be borne by the Federal Government.

The cost of lighting is understood to range from $10,000 for single colors achieved using gels on the Opera’s projectors, to over $50,000, depending on the complexity and duration of the lighting, and if the image requires design and projection of the overseas passenger. Terminal. Under the previous government, the sails of the Opera House are lit regularly for reasons of national days of importance (independence of India); international festivals (Diwali, Indian Festival of Lights, Lunar New Year); military invasions (twice for Ukraine); sporting achievements (the Beijing Winter Olympics) and in Australia’s soft diplomatic interests (the anniversary of the ANZUS Treaty). The deaths of notable leaders and citizens have been increasingly marked by projections of the state’s most treasured cultural asset, from Queen Elizabeth II to Olivia Newton-John and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. , as well as police and paramedics killed on duty. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and ideas of the day. register here.

