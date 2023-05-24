Indonesia, Iran agree to cooperate on 10 issues





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian and Iranian governments agreed on Tuesday to collaborate on 10 issues, including trade and culture. At a joint press conference held by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, City of Bogor, West Java Province, MoUs regarding 2 out of 10 issues were presented. The MoUs cover the eradication of illegal trade in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors and a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). The remaining issues include the development of science, technology and innovation; guarantee of halal products; energy sector development; as well as pharmaceutical, biological, traditional medicine, cosmetics and processed food regulations. The two countries also agreed to cooperate on visa waiver for diplomatic and service passport holders, mutual administrative assistance in customs, trade promotion, as well as cultural exchange programs. In addition, the Indonesian President said that the two countries will cooperate on a telerobotic surgery pilot project. A bilateral pilot project on telemedicine devices is underway in 11 community health centers (Public Health Center) in Indonesia, he noted. The two countries will also collaborate in technology transfer and joint production with state-owned enterprises as well as in the development of biotechnology and nanotechnology to improve the health, energy, agriculture and industrial sectors. environment, he informed. According to a statement posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s website, the two governments also explored the development of a business-to-business (B2B) agreement, as well as investment cooperation for the establishment of the new Indonesian capital (IKN). and the oil and gas sector. . Widodo said he also expects the two countries to achieve cooperation in research, technology transfer and assembly of railway signaling systems. Raisi is on his first visit to Indonesia since taking office as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2021. He is visiting at the official invitation of President Widodo. In addition to meeting Widodo, he will meet with a number of Indonesian government officials, academics and business actors on May 23-24, 2023. Related News: Indonesia, Iran agree to support Afghan women’s education rights

