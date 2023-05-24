Why have dozens of leaders left Imran Khan’s party in Pakistan? | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan Since his controversial arrest and subsequent violence, more than two dozen leaders of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have quit the party, which blames the continued government repression for the exodus.

In the biggest setback for the Khans’ party since the start of the exodus, Shireen Mazari quit the PTI on Tuesday after the former human rights minister has been repeatedly detained since her first arrest on May 12 in following the deadly protests that followed the arrest of the Khans.

Addressing a press conference at her Islamabad residence on Tuesday evening, the 57-year-old politician condemned the violence, including attacks on military installations, and said she would not continue in politics.

The constant release and arrest and the ordeal they went through for my daughter Imaan also had an impact on my health. For these reasons, I have decided to leave active politics. And I want to add that from today I will no longer be part of the PTI or any other political party, she said.

As more politicians jumped ship, PTI leader Khan tweeted: We had all heard of forced marriages in Pakistan, but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces.

We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon appeared, forced divorces.

I also wonder where all the human rights organizations in the country have disappeared.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2023

The desertions are compounding Khans’ problems as the 70-year-old politician battles more than 100 court cases and tries to avoid being re-arrested.

Speaking to reporters outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, Khan alleged his party leaders were being forced out, without saying who was doing so.

People don’t quit, they are forced out of the party at gunpoint, he said. Political parties cannot be dismantled by such tactics.

Shibli Faraz, a key aide to Khan, told Al Jazeera that while it was unfortunate that some good people were forced out of the party, he also called it a blessing.

There were people who were opportunists and who were not the asset of the party but a handicap. It is the people who count, not the rulers, with the exception of Imran Khan himself. He holds the main attraction and that is how our people derive their strength from him, Faraz said.

He said the defections will not affect the PTI in the upcoming general and provincial elections, calling Khan the most popular leader in the country.

Everything that happens in the country is done to avoid elections because the government fears that the PTI will sweep it away. If it’s a democratic society, let the people decide who will lead them, Faraz said.

Khan was removed from office after losing a confidence vote in parliament in April last year. Since then, he has organized a national campaign to demand immediate elections, scheduled by October this year.

The establishment in question

According to experts, due to the oversized role of the Pakistani military in domestic politics, defections from political parties are not a new phenomenon.

They say such defections are happening at the behest of the establishment, a euphemism for the military that has directly ruled the country for nearly three decades.

Sameen Mohsin Ali, a senior lecturer at the University of Birmingham in the UK, told Al Jazeera that political careers in Pakistan are generally built around opportunistic, not ideological lines.

Their decisions about when to stay and when to leave are determined not by partisan leanings, but by the political logic or dynamics of their constituencies and their prospects for power. This is why we see politicians turning to the party with the best chance of winning national or provincial governments, she told Al Jazeera.

Political analyst Benazir Shah said that while some politicians abandoning the PTI ship were known for their toxic politics, their decision to stay in politics should be decided by ordinary people.

Voters should have the right and should have the opportunity to expel these politicians from the political arena. But for now, it looks like the establishment is making that decision for them, deciding which political party can and cannot contest the elections, Shah told Al Jazeera.

Shah said it was not easy to predict how politicians leaving the PTI will affect the party in the future.

The establishment has in the past tried to dismantle political parties like the PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] and the PMLN [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz]. But the plan rarely worked. These political parties proved resilient thanks to a loyal party base, which was willing to endure long prison sentences and legal proceedings for the leaders, the Lahore-based analyst said.

But Asma Faiz, an associate professor of political science at Lahore University of Management Sciences, was more skeptical of the PTI’s chances in future elections.

These defections may have a moderating effect on the performance of PTIs in future elections. There is no doubt that Khan has massive support among the people, but he needs strong candidates who bring their own vote bank with them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/24/why-have-dozens-of-leaders-quit-imran-khans-party-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos