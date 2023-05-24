Pakistan mulls banning Imrans Khan party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: Minister





Pakistan is considering banning former prime minister Imran Khan’s party for attacking the state, the defense minister said on Wednesday, a move likely to enrage his supporters and exacerbate his confrontation with the establishment military.

The former cricket star is embroiled in the critical latest phase of a decades-old rivalry between civilian politicians and the mighty military, which has directly ruled or overseen governments throughout Pakistan’s history.

The confrontation drew widespread protests from Khans’ supporters, sparking fresh fears about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it battles its worst economic crisis in decades.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked the very base of the state, which could not be tolerated.

Banning the PTI is under consideration, he said, adding that parliament should give final approval to the government’s decision to ban the party.

The minister referred to Khan supporters who have attacked military installations this month, including army headquarters and government buildings.

Khan, or a PTI spokesperson, were not immediately available for comment.

Khan became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, although both sides denied it at the time. The army saw Khan, with his conservative and nationalist agenda, as likely to ensure the protection of his interests.

But Khan later fell out with generals after he was seen to have tried to interfere with key security promotions, and he was ousted as prime minister after losing a vote of confidence in 2022 .

Khan, 70, has since campaigned for a snap general election, rallying supporters across the country, but the prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected calls for an election before the end of this year .

Khan also faces corruption charges which he dismissed as being prepared in an effort to banish him from politics.

Khan was arrested on May 9 in connection with the charges, sparking protests by his supporters and their attacks on military installations.

Khan was later released on bail.

Anti-corruption agency investigators questioned him for about three hours on Tuesday.

Learn more:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khans party accuses intelligence agencies of violent clashes

Militants kill six at power station in Pakistan

Imran Khan was again summoned before Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency in land corruption case

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/05/24/Pakistan-considering-banning-Imran-s-Khan-party-Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf-Minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos