Boris Johnson condemns new Partygate claims: unacceptable





Boris Johnson has condemned the handling of new allegations of breaches of Covid lockdown rules. London, United Kingdom: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the treatment of new alleged breaches of Covid lockdown rules as ‘bizarre and unacceptable’, as he faces a possible re-investigation into the ‘Partygate’ scandal that has plagued him helped leave office. It emerged on Tuesday that a government department had handed over information to two police forces about alleged breaches of pandemic regulations. Johnson, 58, was ousted as prime minister last summer following a revolt within his ruling party following months of accusations of lockdown breaches and other scandals. He has repeatedly denied in Parliament and elsewhere that he or his staff breached his own pandemic-era restrictions by holding drunken rallies in Downing Street. But the Met fined dozens of aides after a criminal investigation, and Johnson became the first sitting British prime minister to break the law, at one of the rallies. London’s Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are “assessing” new information they received last week about “potential breaches” of coronavirus rules at Downing Street between June 2020 and May 2021. The information came from the Cabinet Office, the government department responsible for supporting prime ministers and keeping government running smoothly. The ministry is currently preparing a public inquiry into the country’s response to the pandemic. “Party of the Party” Johnson is also still under investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee over whether he lied to MPs about ‘Partygate’, in a process that could ultimately trigger his impeachment as a lawmaker. A statement released by Johnson’s office, however, said his lawyers had written to the police to “explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is entirely wrong in its assertions”. “No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made to both the police and the Privileges Committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable. ‘Whatever the political aim, it is clear that a last-ditch attempt is underway to lengthen the Privileges Committee’s investigation as it draws to a close and to undermine Mr Johnson.’ The statement describes the events in question as “fully in line with the rules, either because they took place outdoors or under another legal exception. They include regular meetings with officials and advisers” . Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said on Tuesday there was no departmental involvement in the transmission of the alleged new violations. “Documents were discovered that were passed on to the civil service. The civil service considered this in accordance with its code and without ministerial intervention,” Chalk told LBC radio. “In the end, whether it was the right judgment depends on what’s in those documents. And I haven’t seen those documents,” he added. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

