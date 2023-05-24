Narendra Modi says Albanese has pledged to take tough action against any attacks on Hindu temples in Australia | Australia News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, assured him authorities would take tough action against anyone attacking Hindu temples in Australia.

Modi made the comments after talks with Australia’s prime minister in Sydney on Wednesday, prompting fresh promises to expand trade ties between the two countries and work together to develop a green hydrogen industry.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Modi said the leaders again discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements.

We will not accept anything that harms the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts, Modi said.

I thank the Prime Minister for the actions that have already been taken. Prime Minister Albanese has once again assured me today that he will also take strict measures against such elements in the future.

Police vowed in January to investigate an incident in which the walls of a Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne were painted with Hindustan Murdabad or down with India. It was also reported that at least two other temples in Melbourne had been targeted.

Punjab state in northern India was plagued by violence for a decade from the mid-1980s as armed separatist groups sought to create a Sikh state called Khalistan.

In recent months, pro-Khalistan activists have non-binding referendums held among diaspora communities in Canada and Australia. Indian High Commission raised concerns in January that pro-Khalistan elements were becoming increasingly active in Australia.

Modi and Albanese did not elaborate on the matter on Wednesday as no questions were asked at the press conference in Sydney.

But Guardian Australia understands that Albanese has indicated he is deeply disappointed by vandalism at temples and that police and security agencies are taking action in the face of such incidents.

At the same time, the Australian government has indicated that it respects the right of individuals to engage in peaceful protest.

On other issues, Albanese and Modi finalized plans for a new green hydrogen task force and said they would also strengthen their cooperation in the mining and critical minerals sectors. Albanese said it would help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

Albanese announced the establishment of the new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru, while Modi announced plans to establish an Indian Consulate General in Brisbane.

The two leaders also finalized an Australia-India partnership agreement on migration and mobility. The Australian government said this would promote two-way mobility for students, graduates, academic researchers and business people, while strengthening cooperation to prevent irregular migration and people smuggling.

While an interim trade deal is already in place, leaders expressed hope for a more comprehensive deal by the end of the year.