Politics
Jokowi hopes MK can be a fair ‘arbiter’ to handle 2024 election disputes
Jakarta –
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) hopes that the Constitutional Court (MK) can be a fair “arbiter” in dealing with contentious cases election 2024 coming. Jokowi wants the Constitutional Court to prepare.
This was conveyed by Jokowi through a video during a special plenary session for the submission of the MK 2022 report, Wednesday (24/5/2023). At first, Jokowi expressed his gratitude and appreciated the performance of the Constitutional Court.
“The government would like to thank you, Your Honour, the constitutional judges and all levels of the Constitutional Court for working hard to uphold constitutional justice which is a key element of democracy, human rights and justice. legal certainty,” said Jokowi.
Jokowi said that although he did not always agree with the decision of the Constitutional Court, the government accepted, respected and implemented the decision. He thought that with the existence of the Constitutional Court, the life of the state would be well organized.
“Indeed, the government does not always agree with the views of the Constitutional Court, but the government always accepts, respects and implements the sanction of the Constitutional Court. The government believes that our life as a nation will be well organized if it is organized on the basis of the constitution,” he said.
Jokowi then recalled that Indonesia had entered a political year. He hopes MK in order to prepare and be able to become a good “arbiter” in the rapid handling of electoral disputes.
“Our constitutional calendar this year and next year enters a political year, we really hope that the Constitutional Court will make thorough preparations so that it can become a fair arbiter for those in dispute. of a dispute over the legislative election, presidential election, or regional election. In addition, the quality of the decision of the Constitutional Court also certainly shows the speed with which decisions are made,” he said.
Jokowi wants the upcoming elections to be used as a venue to prove the quality of Indonesian democracy. Jokowi believes and believes that the Constitutional Court has worked and will work to protect the constitution in order to present a better life.
|
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through a video broadcast on the MK screen (Photo: Kadek Melda Luxiana/detikcom).
“Justice that has been delayed for too long is an injustice itself. We must work hard to make the 2024 concurrent elections a place to prove the quality of Indonesian democracy. At the same time, elect trustworthy leaders to achieve national and state goals,” he said.
“I believe the Constitutional Court has worked and will continue to work hard to safeguard the constitution and protect democracy to provide a better life for all Indonesians,” he added.
As we know, the Constitutional Court held a special plenary session for the submission of the 2022 report. During this session, a report on the handling of the case will be presented.
The trial took place in the plenary hall of the MK building. Constitutional Court Chief Justice Anwar Usman presided over the trial.
The session started with the singing of Indonesia Raya. Then the video showing the steps of MK.
“The Special Plenary Session of the Constitutional Court with the objective of submitting the 2022 Annual Report has been opened and declared open to the public,” Anwar Usman said as he opened the session.
This special plenary session was held online inviting leaders of state institutions and partners. The trial can be followed live or via YouTube from the Constitutional Court.
(bridge/land)
|
