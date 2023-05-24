Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes rapid rise in India-Australia relations
Sydney:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today used the analogy of cricket to describe the rapid recovery of India-Australia relations saying that bilateral relations have entered ‘T-20 mode’.
Prime Minister Modi made the comments after holding wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese which focused on further expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Prime Minister has also invited the Albanian Prime Minister and Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup tournament taking place in the country later this year.
“I am visiting Australia within two months of my friend Prime Minister Albanese’s visit to India. This is our sixth meeting in the past year. It reflects the depth of our global relationship, the convergence of our views and the maturity of our ties,” Prime Minister Modi said in his statement to the media.
“If I may say in the language of cricket, our ties have gone into T-20 mode,” he said in the presence of Prime Minister Albanese.
Prime Minister Albanese visited India in March to attend the annual India-Australia Summit.
“I invite Prime Minister Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to come to India for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India this year. At that time, in addition to cricket, you can also see the big Diwali celebration,” he said. said.
Prime Minister Modi also stressed the importance of India-Australia relations for the region.
“The scope of India-Australia relations is not limited to our two countries. It is also linked to regional stability, peace and global well-being,” he said.
“A few days ago, with Prime Minister Albanese, at the Quad Summit in Hiroshima, we also discussed the Indo-Pacific. Indo-Australian cooperation can also be beneficial for the progress of the countries of the South,” said said Prime Minister Modi.
He said India’s tradition of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which sees the whole world as one family, is the central theme of India’s G-20 Presidency.” The Prime Minister described his meeting with the Albanese Prime Minister as “constructive”.
There has been a rapid revival of relations between the two countries in recent years.
Last year, India and Australia finalized the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force last December. Both parties are currently working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).
In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a historic agreement for reciprocal access to military bases for logistical support.
The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of both countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, in addition to facilitating increased overall defense cooperation.
For his part, the Australian Prime Minister also spoke about various aspects of the relationship between New Delhi and Canberra.
“During my first year as prime minister, I met Prime Minister Modi six times, which underscores the value we place on deepening the ties between our nations,” he said. .
“Australia is a better place thanks to the contributions of the Indo-Australian community, and we want to see more connections between our countries,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-country tour. He visited Japan and Papua New Guinea before heading to Australia.
