Imran Khan reacts to departure of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, calling it ‘forced divorces’





NNA | Updated: May 23, 2023 10:33 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the exodus of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders “forced divorces,” Geo News reported. His statement comes after PTI leader Shireen Mirza announced her decision to quit the PTI and politics. Speaking to his Twitter account, Imran Khan said that a new phenomenon of “forced divorces” has emerged for the PTI. PTI Chairman Imran Khan tweeted: “We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has arisen, forced divorces. I also wonder where all the advocacy organizations have gone human rights in the country.” Imran Khan’s statement comes as PTI leaders announced their departure from the party. In leaving the party, the leaders mainly cited the PTI’s “politics of violence” as reason for their decision, according to the Geo News report. Earlier on May 18, Imran Khan in a tweet said: “My sympathies go out to all those who were forced to leave the party under pressure. And I congratulate and salute all senior members who resist extreme pressure to leave the party. The nation will always remember them for standing up for Haqeeqi Azaadi.”

People who left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) include Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi, Shireen Mazari, Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani, Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja, Aamer Mahmood Kiani, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Aftab Siddiqui, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Usman Tarakai, Geo News reported.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari announced her decision to quit the PTI and politics on Tuesday, ARY News reported. Mazari’s announcement came after incidents in Pakistan on May 9 and 10 that she strongly condemned. She announced: “As of today, I am no longer part of the PTI or any political party.” Shireen Mazari expressed her commitment to her children and mother and stressed that they are her top priority right now, ARY News reported. At a press conference, Shireen Mazari said: “I condemn the incidents of May 9 and 10 in the strongest possible terms. possible terms. Mazari said she personally took the initiative to investigate the case by applying to the High Court in Islamabad to ensure a fair investigation, according to the ARY News report. During the press conference, Mazari underlined the importance of respecting state institutions and condemned any act of aggression against them. She referred to attacks on institutions such as the Headquarters (GHQ) and Parliament and said such actions must be condemned. (ANI)

