Erdogan is poised to win again in an increasingly polarized Turkey

Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rise to power was triggered by the controversial political aftermath of the 1999 Izmit earthquake. So when another devastating earthquake devastated large swaths of southeastern Turkey earlier this year, many observers expected the president’s two-decade rule to end in a full circle.

Instead, Erdogan appears to have defied the odds.

The first round of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey on May 14 made him the favorite in the race that pollsters said could unseat him.

He took a nearly five-point lead over his main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and fell within half a percentage point of the 50% threshold required for victory. His parliamentary bloc won a comfortable majority in the legislature.

This week, third-place presidential candidate Sinan Ogan publicly backed Erdogan, further boosting his chances against Kilicdaroglu in Sunday’s runoff election.

It will be the people who will be the kingmakers, and when the people decide, I believe they will stand with those who have successfully served the Turkish nation for the past 21 years, Erdogan told CNN Becky Anderson in an exclusive interview last week.

During this interview, the president tried to restore his image, circumventing the country’s years-long financial crisis and his government’s shortcomings in the rescue operations after the catastrophic earthquake in February.

He called Kilicdaroglu, 74, a political fanatic. The two rivals have shaped their campaigns as an array of contrasts. While Erdogan aimed to showcase his political prowess and repeatedly touted Turkey’s rapidly growing defense industry, Kilicdaroglu presented himself as the quintessential technocrat: soft-spoken, level-headed and conciliatory.

Six opposition groups from right and left have united behind Kilicdaroglu in an unprecedented bid to overthrow the incumbent president and cast a wide net over Turkish voters. They hoped to capture public discontent with a sluggish economy and the aftermath of the earthquake. Erdogan, meanwhile, has focused on revitalizing his conservative strongholds.

The men concluded their election campaigns with a similar public rush. Erdogan prayed at Hagia Sophia, Istanbul’s mosque and former church which the Turkish government turned into a museum in 1934 out of respect for its Byzantine and Ottoman histories. Erdogan controversially reversed that decision in 2020, one of many populist moves that have punctuated his career.

Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu marked the eve of the vote by laying flowers at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic who spearheaded the secularization of the country.

The optics seemed to reflect the growing polarization of the turkeys.

A religious fervor underlies much of the support for Erdogan, who appears to have been barely shaken by the faltering economy or governments’ early chaotic response to the earthquake, exacerbating a tragedy that has claimed more than 50,000 lives. in Turkey and neighboring Syria.

Outside the AKP party headquarters on the night of the first round of presidential elections, this religious sentiment was prevalent. I am scared. I fear he will lose, said Seda Yavuz, a visibly nervous Erdogan supporter. I’m afraid someone else will win. I worry because we are Muslims and we want a Muslim to be our president.

I trust the Turkish people. I hope he wins, another woman, Gozde Demirci, Jomana Karadsheh told CNN.

It’s freedom, said the passionate Demirci, showing her headscarf. Erdogan lifted restrictions on the hijab in the public sector in 2013, hailing it as the end of a dark period.

I have this freedom thanks to him (Erdogan), she continued. They (the opposition) don’t want that. They don’t want freedom.

This support for the incumbent president has not been properly captured by Western pollsters and media, Mehmet Celik, editorial coordinator of the pro-Erdogan newspaper Daily Sabah, told CNN.

I think there was this groundswell that drove Erdogan’s vote, Celik said. He was able to collect 49.5% of the vote, despite all the challenges. Despite the fact that he has been running for 21 years. There is this fatigue. (But) he is still very popular.

Erdogan’s critics say he has further galvanized his support base by hurling unsubstantiated allegations at the opposition camp. He accused Kilicdaroglu of colluding with Kurdish terror groups and repeatedly called the opposition leader, a member of the liberal Alevi Muslim minority, a Muslim not good enough.

This no-good-Muslim, terrorist-backed strategy appealed to right-wing voters who were expected to choose Kilicdaroglu, said Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Cagaptay argues that while Erdogan’s message failed to resonate in Turkey’s major cities and on the relatively wealthy southern coast, all of which voted heavily for the opposition, he garnered the necessary support from poorer regions. of the country, especially in the central regions and on the Black Sea coast. .

There, support for Kilicdaroglu was suppressed because right-wing voters whose own parties supported Kilicdaroglu did not choose him, he said.

Erdogan’s messages have been amplified by his broad influence over Turkish media, critics have argued.

President Erdogan should not be underestimated as he always uses political tactics in a very vile way, said Seren Selvin Korkmaz, executive director of the Istanbul-based InstanPol Institute. By using state resources and the global power of the media, he ensured that he was alone in the political game. The playing field was not fair.

Still, the president is on an overall downward trajectory. Sunday’s run-off is the first-ever presidential run-off in Turkey. In 2019, Erdogan’s ruling party lost major cities in municipal elections, including his own hometown, Istanbul. On May 14, Istanbul’s majority vote went to the opposition.

Erdogan reportedly once said: If we lose Istanbul, we lose Turkey, and the political status of the country’s largest city is a personal sore point in the president’s career.

He really hurts to take Istanbul, Cagaptay said. He loves Istanbul because it symbolizes Ottoman power and Erdogan’s power agenda. He wants to make Turkey even bigger. He wants to restore Ottoman grandeur.

For now, Erdogan seems poised to survive Turkey’s political and tectonic shifts. He also vowed to back down policies that cemented his rule but exacerbated the country’s current woes.

The question is not whether he will win (on Sunday) but what kind of victory it will be, Cagaptay said.

If Erdogan wins by a landslide victory, Cagaptay added, he will be vindicated by unorthodox economic policies, the absence of rule of law and the end of social autonomy.