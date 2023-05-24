Boris Johnson is not the victim of a row over new allegations of Covid rule breaches, No10

NOT o10 on Wednesday dismissed claims that Boris Johnson is the victim of a politically motivated row over new alleged breaches of Covid rules.

Downing Street also stressed that Rishi Sunak had no involvement in the decision to refer the former prime minister to the police over the new allegations.

When asked if any civil servants or ministers were involved in a discussion of the matter, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “No. I think you have seen the details provided by the Cabinet Office on this subject.

“To be clear, we have not seen the information or documents in question. That would not be correct. Neither has the Prime Minister.

“Number 10 and ministers are not involved in this process and were only informed after contacting the police.”

Earlier, a Cabinet minister said officials would have come under fire if they had sat on documents they had passed on to police relating to other alleged breaches of Covid rules by Mr Johnson.

But Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has also not dismissed claims of a civil service set-up against the ex-prime minister, as his allies claim.

Speaking on LBC Radio, said: A Covid investigation is ongoing.

During this, the documentation must be cleaned or reviewed by attorneys to ensure that it can be released in the normal manner.

Material was discovered that was passed on to the public service.

The civil service considered that according to their code and without ministerial intervention, I want to make this absolutely clear, it was then passed on to the police.

From a public service perspective, if they had sat on it and deleted it, people would have criticized it, if they had passed it on, that would raise questions as well.

Ultimately whether it was the right judgment to do so depends on what’s in those documents and I haven’t seen those documents, so it’s very difficult to make a judgment.

So I’m afraid it should run its normal course.

Pressed earlier on GB NEWs to find out if he accepted it was a civil service hack, as Mr Johnson’s allies claimed, he explained: It’s not a matter of not accept it.

It’s just that I can’t reach a view anyway.

What will have happened is that the material will have been passed on to the public service.

Once they see it, they can’t not see it so they have to make a decision according to the civil service code, whether to sit there, whether to delete it, and without doubt anyone will criticize them for this, or if they should pass it on to the police.

But the decision as to whether it was the right thing or the wrong thing will be determined by what was in it, what the documents said.

We just have to play his course.

Mr Johnson has been reported to the police by the Cabinet Office over new allegations that he may have broken lockdown rules during the pandemic.

Information has been passed to two forces about alleged visits by former friends of the Prime Minister to Checkers as well as potential abuses within Downing Street, The Times reported.

The Metropolitan Police said they are currently assessing the details they received regarding the incidents that took place between June 2020 and May 2021.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: Certain abbreviated entries from Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by the Cabinet Office in preparation for the Covid inquiry.

After a review of the entries, lawyers for Mr Johnsons wrote to the Cabinet Office and Privileges Committee explaining that the events were legal and did not constitute any breach of Covid regulations.

It has also been suggested that this decision was politically motivated and that the former prime minister was not told about the report.

The Cabinet Office said: Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for the Covid inquiry.

He was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents undertaken by the legal team for witnesses in the investigation.

In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it now belongs to them.

The Metropolitan Police said: We have received information from the Cabinet Office forwarded to us on May 19, 2023, which we are currently assessing. It concerns potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Downing Street.

In a statement given to The Times, Thames Valley Police also confirmed they were looking into a report of potential rule breaches at Checkers.

They told the newspaper: On Thursday we received a report of potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Chequers, Buckinghamshire. We are currently evaluating this information.

It comes as the Commons Privileges Committee investigates whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over breaking the lockdown at No 10.

The committee is due to report next month. If he recommends suspending the prime minister for more than 10 days, he could face a by-election for his west London seat.

Labor called for taxpayer-funded legal support to end Mr Johnson’s involvement in the party inquiry and said he had serious questions to answer.

I just believe it is wrong for the taxpayer to continue to fund Boris Johnson’s legal defense here. Rishi Sunak should end this,” shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said.

The government’s bill for Mr Johnson’s legal fees in connection with the committee’s inquiry is estimated at 222,000.