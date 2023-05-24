Politics
PM Modi concludes three-country visit and leaves Australia with strengthened ties after talks with his ‘dear friend’ Albanese
Live updates from PM Modi in Australia:Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Sydney on Wednesday after holding in-depth talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, focusing on strengthening comprehensive bilateral relations, including in the areas of trade and investment, defense and renewable energy .
In a joint press conference later, PMModi said he raised India’s concerns over recent incidents of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of pro-Khalistani elements there with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.
Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude and said the visit gave a boost to friendship with India and Australia. From productive talks with the Prime Minister of Albania to a historic community program, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, this was an important visit that will strengthen the friendship between India and Australia.” , he said in a tweet.
I thank the Australian people, the Australian government and my dear friend @AlboMP for their hospitality. We will continue to work for a vibrant India-Australia friendship, which is also in the interest of global good. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2023
I thank the Australian people, the Australian government and my dear friend PM Albanese for their hospitality. We will continue to work for a vibrant India-Australia friendship, which is also in the interest of global good,” he added.
Later, Prime Minister Modi also held talks with Governor General David Hurley of Australia in Sydney. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the Office of the Prime Minister (PMC).
He also attended the roundtable with business leaders in Sydney. The Prime Minister urged Australian businesses to take advantage of India’s investment opportunities in sectors such as digital infrastructure, telecommunications and semiconductors. He suggested Australian CEOs partner with their Indian counterparts.
Before the start of the bilateral meeting, the Indian Prime Minister was granted a ceremonial guard of honor at Admiralty House in Sydney.
Sydney Harbor and Opera House light up in tricolor colors ahead of PM Modis’ visit.
PM Modi and his Australian Albanian counterpart Joint press briefing | High points
During their high-profile talks here, the two prime ministers also decided to focus on strengthening a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) which is expected to significantly expand bilateral trade relations.
In his statement to the media, Modi, stressing the importance of India-Australia cooperation, said it was crucial for regional peace, stability and global well-being.
Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist elements. We also discussed the issue today,” Modi said.
It is not acceptable to us for anyone to harm the friendly and cordial ties between India and Australia by their actions or ideology,” he said, thanking Albanese for taking action against the people. involved in such incidents.
Prime Minister Albanese assured me once again today that he will also take strict measures against such elements in the future,” Modi said.
Referring to the frequency of his meetings with his Australian counterpart, Modi said it reflected the depth of India-Australia relations.
This is our sixth meeting in a year. This reflects the depth of our global relationships and the maturity of our ties. In the parlance of cricket, our ties have entered T20 mode,” Modi said.
Modi said the two sides also had constructive discussions on strategic cooperation in the fields of mining and critical minerals.
During the talks, the two sides also decided to focus on cooperation in green hydrogen fields.
He further informed that he has invited Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year. At that time, you will also be able to see the big Diwali celebration in India,” he added.
He also tweeted a photo with an Albanian captioned: Long live India-Australia friendship!, with the backdrop of Sydney Harbor lit up in the colors of the Indian flag.
In his statement, Albanese announced that Australia will establish a new Consulate General in Bangalore.
Speaking at the press conference, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that during today’s bilateral meeting the two leaders reiterated their shared ambition to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement quickly. Australia-India later this year.
I am also pleased to announce the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru, which will help connect Australian businesses to India’s burgeoning digital and innovation ecosystem,” Albanese added.
Highlights of the Modi-Albanian meeting
The talks came a day after Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney which was also attended by Albanians.
The revitalization of economic cooperation is one of the major axes of the discussions.
Last year, India and Australia finalized the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force last December. Both parties are currently working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).
Earlier, officials said the two prime ministers would also deliberate on the situation in the Indo-Pacific. Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision,” Albanese said on Monday.
Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people ties, renewable energy and defense and security cooperation.
In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a historic agreement for reciprocal access to military bases for logistical support.
The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of both countries to use each other’s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, in addition to facilitating increased overall defense cooperation.
In August last year, four Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy lift aircraft joined a 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia.
Prime Minister Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian government.
Modi arrived in Sydney from Papua New Guinea, where he spoke with his counterpart James Marape and provided an update on their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further increase cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, healthcare and climate change.
Modi began his three-country tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three G7 summit sessions following an invitation from his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd Quad Summit in person in Hiroshima.
(With PTI inputs)
