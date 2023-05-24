Imran Khan’s ex-minister quits politics after clash with Pakistani army





(Bloomberg) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is witnessing an exodus of senior party officials after a sweeping crackdown saw many arrested in a political standoff between the leader of the opposition and the military establishment.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari has become the most high-profile figure to step down. After being detained several times over the past few weeks, she said she was quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and politics completely, citing health and family reasons, at a press conference which was not only lasted a few minutes.

Some two dozen PTI leaders have resigned in the past two weeks, dealing a blow to Khan’s authority as he continues to challenge the government and military in his quest to regain power. Many blamed the violence that followed Khans’ May 9 arrest for their decision.

He must be worried at this point because people are leaving and his party is weakening, said Hasan Askari Rizvi, a Lahore-based political analyst who previously taught at Columbia University in New York. But at the same time, he maintained a kind of defiant posture so the conflict persists.

The military had warned of tough action against protesters who attacked its properties in the days after Khans was detained on corruption charges. The military and the government have pledged to try those responsible under military law.

Only the military has the power to pressure Khans associates to leave the PTI, said Kamran Bokhari, senior director of the New Lines Institute for Strategy & Policy. The ongoing crackdown on the Khan movement is a short-term victory for the military establishment.

The departures began last week with Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, who resigned from the party and his seat in the National Assembly, in protest against the violence. Shortly after Mazaris’ exit on Tuesday, two senior leaders Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan and Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri also resigned, joining a growing list of national and provincial lawmakers to leave Khan.

The former cricket star responded to the resignations on Twitter saying: We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces. He has repeatedly denied that his supporters were involved in the army attacks.

More than 10,000 people have been arrested by police in raids across the country, including PTI members, supporters and their families, since Khan stepped up his campaign for a snap election this year. This led to a direct confrontation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who said stabilizing the economy should be the priority.

The South Asian nation is grappling with a deepening fiscal crisis and is on the verge of default. A deal with the International Monetary Fund on a $6.7tn bailout still nowhere in sight as the rupiah tumbled to new lows amid inflation and interest rates records.

For now, the military leadership appears to have won a key battle in what will be a long war with Khan and the wider struggle to maintain its dominant position in an increasingly fragile republic, New Lines’ Bokhari said. .

(Updates with details throughout.)

