Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan questioned over corruption charges: lawyer





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was questioned by an anti-corruption agency on Tuesday on corruption charges, his lawyer said, less than a week after he rejected a subpoena and denounced allegations against him .

The embattled Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has directly ruled Pakistan or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.

Khan was arrested and detained on May 9 in the same case, sparking widespread protests from his supporters and sparking fresh concerns about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it grapples with its worst crisis. economy for decades.

Khan was later released on bail.

He has joined the investigation, his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, said, referring to his questioning by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on charges that he and his wife were given land worth millions of dollars. dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through a charity. trust.

Khan called the allegations absolutely false, frivolous and concocted in a statement to NAB last week.

The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit backing of the military, although both sides denied it at the time, but he later fell out with generals and was ousted from the post of Prime Minister after losing a vote of confidence in 2022.

Khan, 70, has been campaigning for a snap election ever since, with rallies with his supporters across the country.

The prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, rejected Khans’ call for a general election before it was scheduled for the end of this year.

The corruption case is one of dozens registered against Khan in the past year. He says there are nearly 150 cases in total and the charges are part of an attempt by the government and military generals to keep him and his party out of politics.

The government and military deny it, but recent protests over his arrest have seen his supporters ransack the homes of senior officers and storm army headquarters, posing an unprecedented challenge to the institution. most powerful in the Muslim country.

His party, which denies orchestrating the violence, has also faced a crackdown following the protests.

Most of the main leaders of the Khans party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – have been arrested, while many have quit the party or politics altogether amid the crackdown following the violent protests.

We had all heard of forced marriages in Pakistan, but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces, Khan said on Twitter, referring to alleged government and military pressure on members of his party so that they leave his party.

The party had its most publicized exit on Tuesday when former human rights minister Shireen Mazari – who had been in detention for more than 10 days – announced at a press conference that she was quitting politics for health and family reasons. -Reuters

