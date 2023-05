Indian Prime Minister Modi strikes new deals on migration and green hydrogen in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck new deals on Wednesday with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on migration and green hydrogen, amid concerns over attacks on Hindu temples in Sydney. Modi was greeted by around 20,000 enthusiastic fans on Tuesday many chanting Modi, at a Sydney stadium on his second visit to Australia as leader of the Indies. But his visit was also contested by activists who accuse his government of restricting the rights of Muslims and other minorities, as well as the freedom of the press. Anti-Modi posters have appeared around Sydney and Hindu temples in western Sydney have recently been vandalized. The Sikhs also used this visit to demand a separate state. Modi, a Hindu, said he raised the issue of temple attacks with Albanians, who assured him authorities would take strict action against the culprits. We will not accept anything that harms the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts, Modi told reporters through an interpreter at a joint press conference with Albanian. Neither leader responded to questions. The Indian diaspora makes up just 3% of Australia’s population, but is the fastest growing ethnic minority in the country. Modi described the diaspora as the real strength of the growing bilateral relationship. Modi is the only Quad Nations leader to go ahead with his planned visit to Australia after US President Joe Biden withdrew from a scheduled meeting. from the group in Sydney to return to Washington to focus on the debt limit talks. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hosted a Group of Seven summit last week, later, he also canceled his trip to Australia. Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday evening from Papua New Guinea, where he hosted a meeting with Pacific island leaders to discuss ways to better cooperate. Modi’s meeting with the Albanians on Wednesday reinforced their commitment to an open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific region, the Australian Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Premiers announced a new agreement on migration that will promote two-way mobility for students, graduates, university researchers and business people. They also agreed terms of reference for a bilateral green hydrogen working group that will foster cooperation on gas production without using fossil fuels. The leaders said they expected to complete negotiations on a free trade agreement before the end of the year. They also announced new diplomatic posts in Bengaluru, India, and Brisbane, Australia. Modi last visited Australia in November 2014, just months after his government was first elected. ___ McGuirk contributed from Canberra, Australia.

