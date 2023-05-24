Turkey’s Erdoan took inspiration from US presidents and reignited re-election campaign by claiming to have killed a terrorist

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan claimed the credit on April 30, 2023, to kill Leader of the Islamic State group Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi in Syria, this may not have been just a simple announcement of victory over the leader of a terrorist group.

History suggests that the operation against al-Qurashi could have been an effort to boost Erdoan’s re-election campaign.

When the Turkish presidential election results on May 14, 2023 entered, they showed no clear winner. Neither longtime President Erdoan nor main challenger Kemal Kldarolu got 50% of the vote. But Erdoan came close and did better than expected. The polls before the elections had shown Kldarolu consistently leading by 5-10 percentage points. Runoff is expected for May 28.

So what changed and how was Erdoan able to gain so much ground so quickly?

One answer is Erdoans political use of counterterrorism.

Difficult conditions for re-election

As the elections approach, Turkey’s domestic economy was in decline. Erdoan’s tenure seemed uncertain due to a series of political missteps. It was a difficult road to re-election.

Adding to these obstacles, Erdoan had to demonstrate that he was in reasonably good health continue to perform his duties. He had got sick when he was on tv April 27 and suspended his campaign for three days.

As political scientists who study foreign policy decision-making, we know that when faced with such scenarios, elected leaders are often motivated to bet on the resurrection by show strength, resolution and capacity. They do this through a kind of aggressive foreign policy known in our field as political use of forceOr use of force for diversion.

Ultimate diversion

Leaders who undertake this type of action hope that a successful military enterprise will divert public attention from the internal shortcomings of the administration.

These shortcomings come in a variety of forms: high unemployment, high inflation, a stalled legislative agenda, or even political scandal. These leaders have little power to solve problems on their own, and the incentive to use military force is further reinforced by the uncertainty of an impending election.

This is not just a theoretical argument. In the United States, presidents are more likely to break secret mission protocol and claim credit for successful drone strikes when they have political incentives to divert public attention from a weak economy or negative national debates.

Historically and regularly, national leaders have attempted to garner political support through the use of military force, which predictably bolsters national feelings of nationalism and patriotism. For example, President George HW Bush’s invasion of Panama in 1989 was intended to treat his political image problems at homeas political scientist Jane Kellett Cramer has written.

At the height of his impeachment scandal in 1998, President Bill Clinton ordered counter-terrorism airstrikes against al-Qaeda. The United States of 2011 airstrikes on Libya were ordered by President Barack Obama in the depths of economic turmoil, high unemployment and a negative economic growth rate.

This phenomenon extends beyond the United States In May 1978, Belgium faced an economic crisis. Uniformed soldiers demonstrated in the streets. The government was blocked. Prime Minister Leo Tindermans tried to overcome these problems by deploying soldiers to evacuate Europeans threatened by fighting in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then called Zaire.

In 1982, the Argentine military junta was in the face of worsening public disorder and declining support. . . . President Leopoldo Galtieri announced the invasion of the Falkland Islands the crowd cheered in the streets.

But the neglected junta British Prime Minister Margaret Thatchers owns domestic political turmoil. The British army quickly reacted and recaptured the islands. Thatcher displayed the success of the operation, rallying the British public behind his government.

A new frontier

The study of the political use of force is notoriously difficult for a variety of reasons. Not all presidents have the opportunity use of force abroad. And when political leaders are under pressure and are more likely to seek diversion with an attack, potential targets often defuse to Avoid confrontation.

But counterterrorism efforts have created a unique scenario in which it is still possible to strike. Successful operations against terrorist targets produce a relatively pronounced increase in public support.

Our research survey of modern counter-terrorism tactics, which we believe can generate a greater increase in approval than traditional military operations.

In one experiment, we asked a sample of Americans to rate their support for a sitting president during a declining economy and rising unemployment. Approval ratings were, predictably, quite low.

Approval ratings increased under these same national conditions when respondents were also informed that a successful counter-terrorism operation had just occurred. And when the counterterrorism operation involved a drone strike, and therefore little risk to the military, support peaked and shifted from disapproval to approval of the president’s performance.

For Erdoan, favorable timing and conditions

Erdoan’s claim about the targeted assassination of Islamic State al-Qurashi fits the profile of the political use of counterterrorism in two important ways: Turkey’s domestic economic and political conditions and the timing of the strikes. .

With the 2023 presidential election approaching, with a flagging national economy, his physical health in question, and a credible challenger, Erdoan faced an extraordinarily difficult re-election environment.

Erdoan was first elected in 2014. Since then, Turkey has oscillates between economic expansion and decline. Erdoan championed Turkish nationalism and religious identity and stepped up ethnicity tensions with the Kurdish minority including conflict and counter-terrorism against Kurdish groups known as the PKK. Erdoan sometimes played a disproportionate role in international politics and at other times has been a political pariah, especially after his response to the 2016 coup attempt.

Since May 2022, currency devaluation has created a major cost of living problem in Türkiye. The Turkish lira fell almost 27% against the euro and just over 22% against the US dollar. The weak economy and socio-economic struggles have been exacerbated by the earthquakes of February 2023 which caused extraordinary human and physical destruction.

Erdoan is the face of government corruption and inadequate oversight and regulation of construction contracts responsible for the devastation.

And the government is criticized for slow and insufficient disaster response and relief operations.

While Erdoan is criticized and praised for many domestic And international politicsnational problems are potentially insurmountable and difficult to solve through the development of standard policies.

The targeted assassination of al-Qurashi was announced three days after Erdoan fell ill on national television and on the same day he resumed campaigning. The counterterrorism strike gave Erdoan an opportunity to focus national attention on his national security credentials, his role in the anti-Islamic State coalition, and his abilities to be a strong and authoritative leader.

Counterterrorism has long played a central role in Turkish politics. A Türkiye-PKK conflict data analysis from 2004 to 2018 shows that when the Turkish government was challenged by domestic economic decline and needed to generate political support, the number of Turkish Armed Forces operations against the PKK increased.

Turkeys rapid proliferation And use of armed drone technology could usher in more political uses of counterterrorism. Indeed, the targeted killing of al-Qurashis in the midst of an impending and uncertain election fits this pattern perfectly. Erdoan’s gamble could very well ensure his re-election. And the May 14 election suggests it almost worked.