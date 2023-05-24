Elon Musk interested in India as a new Tesla factory





Tesla could announce a new addition to its global suite of factories by the end of the year, the company’s CEO said on Tuesday.

Elon Musk gave no indication of where a future factory might be built in the Wall Street Newspapers CEO Council Conference on Tuesday, but agreed with the moderator that India was absolutely an interesting place. He clarified later in the session that the company was not currently looking for new locations. Tesla operates several so-called Gigafactories in the United States and two outside the United States, near Berlin, Germany, and Shanghai, China. The company revealed earlier this year that it would also build a factory in Monterrey, Mexico, with an expected production start date of 2024. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. India option Musk has wanted to break into the Indian market for several years now. Tesla set up two local subsidiaries in early 2021, but Musk’s efforts to break into the Indian market have been hampered by high import duties on electric vehicles, which can reach 100%. India has asked Musk to promise to manufacture, or at least assemble, cars in the country instead of asking for tax breaks. Tesla, instead, argued that India lower taxes first so the company can test demand with imported cars before committing to manufacturing. But Tesla’s position may have faltered in recent weeks. Tesla executives visited India last week and offered to set up a factory to build electric vehicles in the country for both domestic and export markets. Reuters reported last week. Tesla takes India very seriously as a production and innovation base, India’s deputy technology minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar later told Reuters. Chandrasekar suggested that Tesla might be interested in more than just making cars, noting that you’re not just talking about cars. India is just one of the countries trying to host a potential new factory. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has personally pressured Musk to invest more in the country, especially in nickel production. The Southeast Asian country has one of the world’s largest reserves of nickel, a key material in batteries. South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol also met Musk during his visit to the United States last month. Musk would have told Yoon that South Korea was one of the best candidates for Tesla’s next factory. China Musk’s idea will be to replicate the success of Teslas Shanghai Gigafactory, which opened in 2019. The factory is now a vital part of Tesla’s supply chain, making more than half of the cars the company ships in 2022. Tesla is also one of the top sellers of electric vehicles to Chinese consumers and the one of the few foreign automakers to succeed in the difficult EV market. Yet Tesla also had a difficult 2022 as the country’s strict COVID controls, including a two-month lockdown in Shanghai, severely disrupted manufacturing and exports. Even with special permission to continue working during the lockdown, Teslas Shanghai production fell below capacity due to supplier shutdowns. More recently, the company launched a price war in an attempt to capture market share from rivals, such as Nio, Xpeng and market leader BYD.

