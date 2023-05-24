Boris Johnson has been referred to police again for allegedly breaking covid rules





Comment this story Comment LONDON Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was previously fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules, faces fresh allegations he breached more stringent regulations laid down by his own government at the height of his of the pandemic. Thames Valley Police, which is responsible for the county of Buckinghamshire which is home to Checkers, declared the Premiers’ official mansion on Thursday evening. they investigate claims of potential breaches of health protection regulations in June 2020 and May 2021 at the estate. The Metropolitan Police in London also confirmed receiving reports from the Cabinet Office on May 19 relating to breaches of health regulations during the same period in Downing Street. How many lockdown parties have Boris Johnson and his staff attended? Here is a guide. British media reported that the Cabinet Office handed over Johnson’s official diary entries showing visits by friends to the estate during the pandemic at a time when there were strict bans on visits between non-family members. Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid inquiry, a Cabinet spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday. In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it now belongs to them. The new allegations come amid an investigation into Partygate, the name of the scandal which involved watered down government rallies inside the Prime Ministers’ Downing Street office and residence at a time when lockdowns and social distancing were in effect. strictly enforced. The scandal was one of many that contributed to Johnson’s collapse as Britain’s leader and led to his resignation last July after three calamitous years in office. Johnsons team told The Times of London the allegations were clearly a politically motivated attempt to fabricate something out of nothing. The new allegations could delay the verdict of the inquiry into whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament, which lawmakers have been investigating for nearly a year. The verdict is expected next month. When questioned by MPs during the Commons inquiry in March, Johnson said he had not lied to Parliament about the Government’s illegal gatherings, defending the meetings as essential to professional purposes. If Johnson is found to have lied, he could face suspension and perjury charges. While Johnson lost his party’s trust and resigned, he remains an MP. Although his political future is uncertain at present, he has signaled that he may one day try to return as leader of Britain. Johnson is renowned for having a loose relationship with the truth and often made headlines at home and abroad during his tenure. When the Partygate scandal first came to light, the allegations prompted many Britons to angrily recall the heartbreaking sacrifices they had made during the pandemic as they adhered to the same rules government officials had described and then challenged. Britons remember the heartbreaking lockdown sacrifices they made on the same day Boris Johnson attended a party Britain has been ravaged by the global health crisis, with at least 220,000 lives lost to coronavirus. Johnson and his government have faced widespread criticism over their handling of the pandemic, which a public inquiry later determined was one of the UK’s most significant public health failures ever. When Johnson was fined for his role in Partygate in April 2021, he became the first sitting prime minister in Britain’s history to be found guilty of breaking the law. Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, a group of people who have lost loved ones to the virus, slammed Johnson on social media following allegations of another rule violation. Its legacy is one of lies, complete disregard for the ordinary people it was supposed to protect, and above all presiding over the deaths of nearly 200,000 people, the group writing on Twitter on Tuesday. Karla Adam and William Booth contributed to this report.

