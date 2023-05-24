Ex-Pakistani army chief shared evidence of corruption with Imran: report





ISLAMABAD: Months before Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir briefed Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on the activities of his wife, Bushra Bibi, and her close friend Farah Khan, former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over a file to Khan on the alleged corrupt practices of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and Ahsan Gujar, according to a media outlet.

Citing sources, The News said in the report that the former prime minister chose to remain silent instead of taking action against the accused chief minister and Gujar, who happens to be Farah Khan’s husband.

When General Bajwa shared the evidence with Khan, he said Buzdar was not only incompetent, but that he and his family – as well as Gujar – were involved in corruption, the sources said.

General Bajwa asked Imran Khan not to ask where the corruption money ended up.

“Please don’t ask me more because you will be embarrassed,” the source quoted the former army chief to the PTI chief – with an indirect reference to two ladies.

Imran Khan did not inquire further, The News reported.

When General Munir as ISI DG decided to share his information with Imran Khan, he first consulted General Bajwa.

Initially, it was decided that they would both hold a meeting with Imran Khan to share the evidence with him and ask him to keep his family away from a certain property tycoon.

However, with General Bajwa visiting, General Asim related the details to Khan in the former’s absence.

Reportedly, Imran Khan was furious and upon General Bajwa’s return complained to him.

The former prime minister was determined to remove General Asim from office at any cost.

Subsequently, General Munir was removed from his post just eight months after his appointment as DG of the ISI. There wasn’t even a one-business-day wait to make the announcement; it was Sunday that Gen Asim’s transfer was notified, The News reported.

Instead of putting his house in order, Imran Khan also insisted on the role of the army in arresting his political opponents and often referred to the example of the late President Pervez Musharraf.

General Asim was also not receptive to Imran Khan’s request. Instead, he recommended a working relationship with political opponents for a smoother functioning of government.

However, subduing the opposition was Imran Khan’s main concern. His wishes were not addressed until Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed DG of the ISI; arrests of PML-N and PPP leaders began around this time.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief has managed to secure a net voucher for his ministers (Shaukat Tarin and Pervez Khattak) and principal secretary (Azam Khan) from the NAB through Lt. Gen. Faiz, The News reported.

Imran Khan’s hold on the accountability apparatus eroded again after the release of Lt Gen Faiz from the ISI.

The former prime minister tried to persuade Let-Gen Faiza’s successor, serving ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum.

In the interview Imran Khan conducted with three lieutenant generals to select the new ISI leader, he asked what they thought was Pakistan’s biggest problem.

In turn, Lt. Gen. Anjum reportedly ranked the economy as the biggest problem.

Imran Khan fixed it. In his view, the opposition was Pakistan’s biggest problem – and should be dealt with harshly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.punjabnewsexpress.com/world/news/pakistans-ex-army-chief-shared-graft-evidence-with-imran-report-210712

