PM Modi’s Message for Successful UPSC CSE Candidates and Those Who Failed | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated aspirants to the Union Civil Service Commission (UPSC), who passed the prestigious Civil Service Examination 2022 and also encouraged those who could not pass it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulations to the young people who passed the civil service exams. My best wishes for a successful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to serve the nation and make a positive difference in people’s lives,” Modi tweeted.

I understand the disappointment of those who were unable to pass the civil service exams. Not only will there be more attempts to benefit, but India also offers several diverse opportunities to showcase your skills and strengths. Wishing you the best, Modi, who is in Australia, said in another tweet.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also praised the top performers and congratulated the women candidates for winning the top four spots. “Many congratulations to all the aspirants who passed this year’s UPSC Civil Service Examination. It is heartwarming to see that the top 4 ranks were won by women. You all have a responsibility to serve the country with dedication and devotion. My best wishes for the future, the former congress leader tweeted.

Ishita Kishore and Garima Lohia took first and second place respectively in the coveted civil service exam, the results of which were announced by UPSC. No less than 933 candidates – 613 men and 320 women – qualified for the civil service examination.

Kishore, 26, passed the prestigious exam on his third attempt. Kishore told HT that she was confident of passing the exam, but topping the merit list came as a surprise.

Kishore said the realization that she wanted to be a civil servant came early as she was born into an Air Force family and service and duty were part of her upbringing.

I am still imbued with the result, I was constantly supported by my family, she said.