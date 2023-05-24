Windi Purnama, seventh corruption suspect of BTS 4 BAKTI Kemenkominfo. Read the instructions of President Joko Widodo





JAKARTA, DIO-TV.COM, Wednesday May 24, 2023 – Attorney General’s Office arrested Windi Purnama, a suspect in BTS G4 BAKTI bribery at the Ministry of Communication and Information at Adisucipto Airport, Yogyakarta on Monday, May 22, 2023. BTS G4 BAKTI Kemenkominfo: Base Transceiver Station G4 Fourth Generation Technology Telecommunications and IT Accessibility Agency, Ministry of Communication and IT. Spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, I Ketut Sumedana, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, explained Windi Purnama as a corruption suspect, number: TAP-05/F.2/Fd.2/05/2023, May 23, 2023. Windi Purnama, a confidant of Irwan Hermawan, commissioner of PT Solitech Media Sinergy, was charged with helping to bribe Johnny Gerardus Plate. Johnny Gerardus Plate, former Minister of Communication and IT was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Windi Purnama, the seventh person as a suspect in BTS G4 BAKTI bribery at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022, caused losses to the state of IDR 8.032 trillion. Minister Mahfud MD reported BTS G4 BAKTI corruption suspects to President Joko Widodo at the Ministry of Communication and Information at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, May 22, 2023. The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, reported in his capacity as Acting Minister for Communication and Information Technology. Also Read: Johnny Gerardus Plate Silences Rp. 12 Billion Delinquency Compensation Involves 2 Women in Ministry of Communication and Information’s BAKTI Project Mahfud MD became Acting Minister of Communication and Information Technology. The G4 BTS project of the BAKTI Ministry of Communication and Informatics is a national strategic project designed from 2006 to 2024, with a cumulative budget of IDR 28 trillion. The BAKTI BAKTI BTS G4 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 project became problematic when IDR 10 trillion was disbursed in 2020, for the construction of 4,800 pylons. The results of the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office revealed that only 895 poles had been installed, resulting in a loss to the state of IDR 8.032 billion out of the IDR 10 trillion budget disbursed. Mahfud MD, said the state lost IDR 8.032 billion because it was not appropriate for the works to have to build 4,800 pylons, but only 985 units were installed.

