Politics
Indian Prime Minister Modi visits Australia, seeks closer defense ties DW 23/05/2023
Narendra Modi has arrived in Sydney for his second visit to Australia as Indian Prime Minister.
Modi shared the stage with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s Olympic Park.
“The last time I saw anyone on stage here was Bruce Springsteen and he was not greeted like Prime Minister Modi,” Albanese told a crowd of 20,000.
Modi responded to the warm welcome, telling the Indian diaspora at the stadium that “the most important foundation of our ties is mutual trust and respect.”
He pushed for stronger ties, promising that trade between the countries would double in the next five years.
“Our positive cooperation is growing in areas such as climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, education and health security,” Modi said.
“He didn’t grow up on diplomacy. The real strength is the Indians living in Australia,” he added.
Modi also hailed the cricketing ties between India and Australia, telling the crowded stadium that millions of Indians were saddened by the death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne in March.
The Indian diaspora represents only 3% of Australia’s population of 26 million, but it is the fastest growing ethnic minority in the country.
Commercial links in the spotlight
The South Asian nation’s leader kicked off his three-day tour on Tuesday, telling Australian media he wanted to take New Delhi’s ties with Canberra to the ‘next level’, which includes deepening defense relations and security to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
“As two democracies, India and Australia have common interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment from our strategic perspective,” Modi said. The Australian log.
“The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defense and security issues. Our navies participate in joint naval exercises. I am convinced that it is worth working together to realize the true potential of closer defense and security. cooperation,” he added.
The visit comes after Modi attended a Quad Summit weekend in Japan with leaders from the United States, Japan and Australia to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.
What you need to know about India-Australia relations
Australia and India have a great “strategic alignment”, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said.
“It really offers the opportunity to take the relationship to the next level,” he told public broadcaster ABC, ahead of Modi’s arrival.
Asked if Australia would raise India’s treatment of Muslims and other minorities with the Hindu nationalist leader, Marles declined to go into detail and said he expected that Albanese and Modi have a ‘full talk’.
“At the end of the day, we are both democracies and that underpins a lot of the way we see the world,” the deputy prime minister said, instead highlighting the trade and defense ties between the two countries. .
India is a “massive growing economy, there are great opportunities for us,” he said.
Australia is the final leg of Modi’s Asia-Pacific tour. The trip was seen as part of an effort to assert India’s role in the region in the face of China’s growing influence.
Before heading to Sydney, Modi was in Papua New Guinea to meet with the 14 Pacific Island leaders in a bid to boost cooperation.
dvv/nm (AFP, AP)
