Xi Jinping meets Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s Russian Federation





Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday in Beijing. Xi asked Mishustin to convey his sincere greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi said that during his successful state visit to Russia in March, he and Putin drew up a plan for the future development of China-Russia relations and cooperation in various fields. It is the people’s aspiration and the trend of the times to consolidate and develop China-Russia relations, Xi said. He expressed the hope that the two sides will continue to take advantage of the great potential, broad prospects and strong impetus of China-Russia relations to advance cooperation in various fields and enrich their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new time. China and Russia should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and strengthen coordination in multilateral fora such as the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and G20, Xi said. xi. The two sides should further tap the potential to raise levels of economic, trade and investment cooperation, improve institutions and mechanisms for bilateral cooperation, consolidate and expand energy and connectivity cooperation, and create more new growth points, Xi said, adding that the people-exchange of people and cultures should be expanded. China is willing to work with Russia and members of the Eurasian Economic Union to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union to facilitate the formation of a larger regional market more open, to ensure the stability and fluidity of global industrial and supply chains, and to bring tangible benefits to the countries of the region. Mishustin, who is on an official visit to China, conveyed Putin’s sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi. He said Xi’s historic state visit to Russia in March was a great success, ushering in a new era for the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination. Russia is ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and make full use of regular prime minister-level meetings and relevant mechanisms to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, Mishustin said. He said Russia is willing to work with China to promote world multipolarization and consolidate the international order based on international law. Russia wants to further strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges with China so that their friendship will be passed down from generation to generation.

