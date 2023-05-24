Pakistan considers banning Imran Khan’s party





Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the government is considering banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The announcement comes amid political instability and political violence, following the May 9 arrest of Khan on charges of corruption. He was later released on bail.

“There are plans to ban the PTI,” Asif told reporters. “The PTI attacked (the) very base of the state, which has never happened before. This cannot be tolerated.”

Khan is embroiled in a confrontation with the Pakistani government and powerful military, which has either directly ruled the country throughout its history or overseen civilian governments.

Pakistan’s military has initiated trials in the country’s controversial military courts against Khan supporters accused of involvement in attacks on military establishments. Some 7,000 PTI members and supporters have already been arrested.

Haroon Janjua, DW correspondent in the capital, Islamabad, said PTI leaders would maintain that any ban was symptomatic of the party’s appeal to the electorate.

“I don’t think such an extreme measure would be taken by the government, they are just putting pressure on the PTI,” Janjua said. “I don’t think the ban can work and the judiciary will likely overturn the decision to ban the party.”

A high-ranking spokeswoman for Khan’s PTI quit the party on Tuesday after being repeatedly arrested and released following the protests.

Shireen Mazari, who is the senior vice president of the PTI, said she was subjected to “12 days of arrest, release, kidnapping and release”.

Mazari was one of the most critical voices against the military-backed establishment and its role in ousting Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April last year.

The PTI claims that hundreds of its workers and leaders have been rearrested even after being released on bail by the courts.

Police were seeking to raid the 70-year-old Khan’s home in the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore, but the former international cricket star refused his terms.

The compound was the scene of battles between his supporters and police who tried to arrest him in March for failing to appear in court.

At least 10 people have died in nationwide street unrest, which only receded after Khan’s release was ordered by Pakistan’s Supreme Court. Khan was released from arrest earlier this month and returned home to Lahore.

Khan has faced multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts. He was charged with illegally selling state gifts while he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

His previous arrest was based on a new warrant for a separate property-related corruption case. He denies the charges, saying they were fabricated in order to banish him from politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dhakatribune.com/asia/2023/05/24/pakistan-considering-banning-imran-khans-party The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos