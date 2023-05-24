Politics
Boris Johnson fired police over potential new Covid breaches
Boris Johnson has been referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over potential further breaches of coronavirus regulations during his time as UK Prime Minister.
Officials last week passed information to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police which had been uncovered by lawyers working for the Government on evidence to be submitted to the public inquiry into Covid-19.
The information involves entries from Johnson’s official diary showing visits to Downing Street and Checkers, the country residence used by the British Prime Minister, by friends and family during the pandemic, The Times newspaper reported Tuesday.
A Cabinet Office spokesman said: Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for the Covid inquiry. He was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents undertaken by the legal team for witnesses in the investigation.
In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it now belongs to them.
A government official said the decision to return documents to the police was taken without the ministry’s involvement and Number 10 was not notified until after the move.
A spokesman for the former prime minister said: Some abbreviated entries from Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by [the] Cabinet Office in preparation for the Covid survey.
After a review of the entries, lawyers for Mr Johnsons wrote to the Cabinet Office and the Privileges Committee explaining that the events were legal and did not constitute any breach of Covid regulations.
The House of Commons Privileges Committee is investigating whether Johnson deliberately misled MPs about Downing Street parties held during coronavirus restrictions.
An ally of Johnson said the Cabinet Office referral was clearly politically motivated and officials gave him no notice so he could respond before the information was passed on to police.
The ally added that Johnson had been advised by lawyers that all of these events were legal and in no way violated restrictions and that he had not been contacted by police.
Johnson’s final year as Prime Minister was largely defined by revelations about parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid restrictions. Following a Met investigation which concluded in May 2022, 83 people were issued with 126 fines.
Johnson became the first prime minister to commit a criminal offense while in office after attending a birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020 which broke coronavirus rules.
In April 2022, Johnson, his wife Carrie and then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak paid fines for attending the party.
The Met said in a statement on Tuesday that it was currently assessing information it received from the Cabinet Office on May 19 regarding potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street.
Thames Valley Police said: On Thursday we received a report of potential breaches of health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Chequers, Buckinghamshire. We are currently evaluating this information.
The Liberal Democrats on Tuesday called on Johnson to step down as Conservative MP for Uxbridge.
That this is one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us still triggers a raw sense of injustice in millions, said the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, DaisyCooper. Johnson should finally do a decent thing and consider his position as an MP.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/06c28974-8b37-4da9-8f46-73de9cf6d9b3
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson fired police over potential new Covid breaches
- Already seen! President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Compact again become wedding witnesses in Paris
- Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest, brother-in-law confirms sad news
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls as markets crash around the world
- How can technology prevent future deadly outbreaks?
- Using AI to Advance Drug Delivery Systems for Glaucoma and Other Chronic Diseases
- Pakistan considers banning Imran Khan’s party
- Xi Jinping meets Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s Russian Federation
- Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan wins internet with heartwarming gesture to cancer patient
- 15 blue-chip FSU players could realistically sign in the class of 2024
- 5 Times Bloody Dad Shahid Kapoor Suited To Perfection
- SNEC 2023 LIVE: Solar industry giants and innovative technologies at the world’s largest solar event