Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises big-hearted Australians

Thousands of cheering fans welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi like a rock star to Australia, as Anthony Albanese unveiled* plans for a new center to boost relations between the two countries.

Addressing a crowd of 20,000 Indian Australians gathered at the Qudos Bank Arena in western Sydney, the Prime Minister revealed that Parramatta would be the site of the new Center for Indo-Australian Relations.

With an advisory board made up of leaders in business, education, diplomacy*, sport and culture, including cricketing legend Adam Gilchrist and head of Australia’s universities Catriona Jackson, the center aims to increase ties between nations.

With flags waved, faces painted and homemade signs in hand, thousands gathered early in the stadium at Sydney’s Olympic Park in anticipation of catching a glimpse of Mr Modi on Tuesday evening.

They chanted “Modi”, “India” and “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi” as they waited – and cheers broke out when the popular leader finally took to the podium.

Mr Modi said the relationship between the two countries went far beyond cricket, curry and a love of yoga, praising the ‘big-hearted’ Australians for accepting Indians, including their language, their culture and their customs, in society.

“The greatest foundation of all these relationships…is mutual trust* and mutual respect,” he told the crowd.

“This mutual trust and mutual respect has not only grown through diplomatic relations between India and Australia, the real reason…is you, every Indian living in Australia.”

Mr Albanese said he thought Mr Modi received a more rock star reception than music legend Bruce Springsteen* when he last visited Sydney.

“I can speak to quite large crowds as prime minister, but I have to say the warmth and energy here tonight is second to none,” he said.

Mr Albanese said the new center would be a ‘testimony* to the vitality* of the Indo-Australian experience’.

“We want to see more connections, more Australian and Indian students living and studying in each other’s countries, and bringing those experiences home,” he said.

“More business leaders, artists and families sharing your experiences, knowledge and ideas.”

Mr Modi said he was ‘grateful’ for the opportunity to also join Mr Albanese in unveiling a founding plaque* in Harris Park, Sydney’s west, which is officially renamed ‘Little India’.

“This ‘Little India’ is also a recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to the development of Australia,” Mr Modi said.

Dozens of politicians and community leaders attended the event, which began with performances of garba – a traditional dance form originating in the visiting prime minister’s Gujarat state.

Leader of the Opposition* Peter Dutton, Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, NSW Premier Chris Minns and former Prime Minister Scott Morrison were among the senior politicians present at the event.

Ahead of the stadium event, Mr Modi met Australian celebrities, including singer Guy Sebastian, who described the Indian leader as “incredibly humble, warm and generous with his time”.

“I was honored to be able to discuss many things, including my mother’s Indian heritage, how proud I am of my own Indian heritage, and the arts and my music,” Sebastian said. in an Instagram post.

NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, of Indian descent, was among the politicians who greeted Mr Modi when he landed in Sydney.

“Welcoming the Prime Minister of India to Sydney in Hindi on behalf of the people of NSW has been the honor of a lifetime,” he said. “He was full of energy, especially after a long flight.”

NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman, Health Spokesman Matt Kean, former Multicultural Minister Mark Coure and Labor MP for Liverpool Charishma Kaliyanda were also spotted in the crowd.

GLOSSARY

unveiled: revealed, presented, made known for the first time

revealed, presented, made known for the first time diplomatic: involving diplomats or managing relations between countries

involving diplomats or managing relations between countries mutual: feel the same, do the same to each other or for each other

feel the same, do the same to each other or for each other Bruce Springsteen: a global superstar, he is an American singer-songwriter born in 1949

a global superstar, he is an American singer-songwriter born in 1949 will: something that shows or proves the truth of something else

something that shows or proves the truth of something else vitality: state of being strong, energetic, lively and fiery

state of being strong, energetic, lively and fiery fundamental : relating to or forming the base or foundation

relating to or forming the base or foundation Opposition: largest political party not in government

largest political party not in government humble: don’t think of yourself as

don’t think of yourself as heritage: a person’s racial, cultural, ethnic and/or religious origin

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the visiting Indian Prime Minister? Harris Park in Western Sydney is going to be officially renamed what? What is the name of the traditional Gujarat dance form performed at the stadium event? Which Australian singer of Indian origin met Mr. Modi? How many Indian Australians gathered at the Qudos Bank Arena to see Mr Modi?

CLASS ACTIVITIES

1. Choose the photos

A photo editor’s job is to make sure the stories have the right photos. They use photos to help tell the story, add information, or bring the story to life. Look carefully at the photos that are in the story. Imagine you are the photo editor for Kids News. For each photo, write sentences explaining why you chose that particular photo.

Time: allow 25 minutes for this activity

Curriculum links: English; Visual communication design

2. Extension

Why is it important for Australia to have good relations with a country like India? Use the information from the story and use your research skills to write a list of reasons.

Time: Allow 60 minutes for this activity

Curriculum links: English; Civic education and citizenship; Economy

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read it!

A headline on an article – or a headline on your text – should grab the audience’s attention, telling them to read it now. It is therefore very important to choose the perfect words for a title or title.

Create three new titles for the events that took place in this article. Remember that what you write and how you write it will determine the rhythm of the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read your headlines to a partner and discuss the topic of the article based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in a few short words. Does this do justice to the article? Will it capture the audience’s attention as you hoped? Would you like to know more?

Consider how a title or title is similar to using short, precise sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complexes. Review the last piece of text you wrote and highlight any short, to-the-point sentences that captivate the audience.