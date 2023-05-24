Imran Khan’s arrest was followed by a crackdown, what does this mean for democracy?





Violence and an equally violent and repressive response from the Pakistani government marked the weeks following the dramatic arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9.

Protests by supporters and members of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf left hundreds injured, damaged public property and left at least 10 people dead. Journalists have also been subjected to violence and harassment by the police.

Islamabad police estimate that damage to public property cost the treasury more than $872,000. A three-day social media ban aimed at stifling the spread of misinformation has resulted in financial losses.

Imran Khan’s dramatic arrest and protests

On May 9, while Khan was at the High Court in Islamabad for biometric verification, paramilitary forces stormed the premises to arrest the former prime minister. A battalion of armed personnel in riot gear dragged Khan into a waiting vehicle and drove off. They also broke windows and assaulted his lawyer. This procedure was related to a case concerning his critical remarks against certain intelligence agents.

Pakistani supporters of Tehreek-e-Insaf erupted in protest against the authoritarianism of the Pakistani Rangers. Violent mobs, some led by women, stormed army garrisons and residences.

It later emerged that Khan had been arrested under the National Accountability Bureau Order, 1999, for receiving millions of dollars as a bribe from property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain in a criminal case. allocation of land.

Pakistan is no stranger to mass public protests, but the wrath of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs has rocked the country. Rioters ransacked and burned down the corps commander’s house in Lahore, a heavily fortified stronghold of historical significance. Viral videos showed protesters stealing items such as a golf kit, frozen strawberries, salad, a bowl of korma and even pet peacocks, claiming it was their right as taxpayers .

Yet another video showed a woman shaking the door of the army headquarters as other protesters burst into the premises armed with sticks. A dummy aircraft outside a Pakistani Air Force base was also set on fire.

Other targets of vandalism and arson included public buses, an ambulance belonging to the Edhi Humanitarian Foundation and police vans. In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a school was set on fire as well as the public building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar.

Repression and arrests

The Army’s Inter-Service Public Relations called May 9 a dark chapter in the country’s history and said Khans’ supporters achieved in one day what Pakistan’s arch-enemy could not achieve in 75 years, a veiled reference to India.

On why protesters were able to vandalize not only public and civilian property, but also guarded military premises, Interagency Public Relations said the military had, regardless of its own reputation, worked with patience and extreme endurance in the wider interest of the country. He praised the army for showing extreme patience, tolerance and restraint.

Hours later, police carried out a massive crackdown and arrested more than 200 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders. Among those arrested were former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Finance Minister Asad Umar, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and the former Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

The arrested leaders were arrested under the draconian Public Order Ordinance, introduced by military dictator General Ayub Khan in 1960. Those arrested could be held for up to three months without legal recourse .

The Pakistani government has also cracked down on protesters, including women. Videos showed a policeman grabbing a protester by the hair and dragging her away after she threw her scarf at him at Lahores Liberty Chowk. Another video showed an officer dragging her as she lay on the ground after refusing to leave the scene. According to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, dozens of male officers broke into the house of party leader Usman Dars early on May 10 and harassed his mother.

People rain rose petals on army soldiers to show their solidarity with the Pakistani armed forces, on May 20 in Peshawar. Credit: Reuters.

Journalist Hasan Ali of The Nation, a news site, was also among those arrested by police during protests in Rawalpindi on May 9. In an account published in The Nation, Ali described how a Punjabi policeman pulled a gun on him and ordered him to follow the officer to General Headquarters.

I obeyed, and after walking a short distance, a man in civilian clothes grabbed me and started dragging me, tearing my shirt, Ali told Sapan News by phone.

He said the policeman took him to a group of Punjab Police security personnel and plainclothes policemen: One hit me on the right side of my head with a stick, a- he said.

An officer in plain clothes got Ali into the police van and took him to the nearest police station. When Ali demanded an explanation, the officer said he saw him chanting slogans. Ali denied these allegations.

At the police station, Ali showed his press letters to the inspector. Instead, Ali was told: Did I bring you here? Nor do I have the power to set you free.

Ali and four other arrestees were taken to the top floor of the police station, their phones confiscated and locked away. Ali used a small phone hidden on his person to text his parents. After securing his release, Ali returned with a lawyer for the others, but they were missing.

Social media, internet ban

Within hours of Khan’s arrest, the government had also blocked Twitter, Facebook and YouTube indefinitely in a bid to crack down on the lies and propaganda being spread on social media by Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf.

From military dictators like General Zia-ul Haq and most Generals Pervez Musharraf to elected dispensations, successive governments have frequently censored or banned organizations, individuals, parties and the media. A notable example is the 2012 YouTube ban that lasted three years after the platform refused to comply with the government’s request to remove objectionable content.

Around May 12, the country’s telecommunications authority said it had started restoring internet services while access to social media was restored about a week after Khan’s arrest. But the blackout made it difficult for the media to provide accurate and timely coverage. It also had far-reaching consequences beyond limiting access to information. The country’s live music industry, the world’s fourth largest, suffered a loss of $2 million a day.

The ban has affected delivery and transportation services that depend on the internet, such as ride-sharing and food delivery companies.

Some determined social media users have circumvented the ban by using virtual private network, or VPN, services to access restricted platforms. Data from Top10VPN, a website that reviews and rates VPN services, shows a significant increase in demand between May 9 and May 11.

According to estimates by Netblocks, an organization that monitors internet connectivity around the world, the country has suffered a staggering loss of $53 million per day due to the internet service ban.

Security guards escort Imran Khan during his appearance at the High Court in Islamabad on May 12. Credit: Reuters. What awaits us

On May 19, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that Khan’s arrest was unlawful. After his release and the order of a protective bond for the next two weeks, Khan clashed with the powerful Pakistani army. I doubt the army chief has any sense right now because he is so petrified that if I win the election I will denotify him, Khan said. He is dismantling the future of this country to protect himself.

Khan has been calling for snap elections since his ousting last April, which many suspect was orchestrated by the military. Khan even managed to dissolve two provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to push for elections.

But despite orders from the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the constitutional requirement to hold elections within 90 days, the Election Commission of Pakistan failed to hold elections in the two provinces. The government says it is waiting for financial stability before assuming the high cost of the polls.

The military dismissed rumors of an impending martial regime. The army chief and senior army leaders are committed to maintaining the continuity of democracy, a spokesperson told Geo TV.

However, observers believe that despite the changing of the guard at the highest level of the army, the retirement of army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa and the appointment of general Asim Munir, the institutional mentality and tactics of the army remain unchanged.

Civil governments are just faces that keep changing; the real power-holders are the same, Ali of The Nation said. The military is an institution that operates with impunity, he said.

Since the formation of Pakistan 75 years ago, the establishment has largely determined who gains political power and when it can be removed. Disadvantaged politicians have been disqualified from political office, imprisoned or exiled. Some were killed.

The response of states to try Khans supporters in military tribunals will only make the situation worse. Whether or not this will fuel the democratic political process or further strengthen the ruling military, only time will tell.

Abdullah Zahid is an aspiring journalist studying mass communication at the University of Karachi. Follow him on Twitter @AbdullahZahid.

This is a syndicated feature of Sapan News.

This is a syndicated feature of Sapan News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1049575/the-crackdown-that-followed-imran-khans-arrest-and-what-it-means-for-pakistans-democracy

