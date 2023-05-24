Politics
Turkey election: Erdogan looks set to cement his grip on power in an election where he has laid down all the rules
JThe urkeys Recep Tayyip Erdogan will likely get the election he wanted: a thrilling competition that riles his supporters but leaves his domestic opponents behind while being just transparent and free enough to win the reluctant green light from Western leaders who had hoped that he would leave office.
As Erdogan, 69, heads into the decisive second round of presidential elections this Sunday against Kemal Kilicdaroglu who leads a six-party opposition coalition, all signs point to him consolidating his grip on the nation of 85 million. inhabitants for another five years.
The president has faced anger for months over the state of the country’s economy in a years-long downward spiral and his government’s slow response to the devastating earthquakes that killed 50,000 people in FEBRUARY. But he managed to use his considerable power over state institutions and information channels to shape the electoral battleground and emerged with 49.5% of the vote in the first round, losing only half a vote. percentage point or 155,000 votes short of an outright win over Klcdaroglu with 44.9 percent.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/turkey-election-erdogan-president-kilicdaroglu-b2344866.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey election: Erdogan looks set to cement his grip on power in an election where he has laid down all the rules
- Highlights of 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championship Final-Xinhua
- The Wonderful World of Fashion and the Golden Scissors Fashion Show
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says
- China and Xi Jinping confirm support for Russia on core interests
- Trump lawyers ask to meet with Attorney General Garland – letter
- Accompanied by horsemen, President Joko Widodo welcomes the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi
- UK inflation falls less than expected, weighing heavily on BoE
- Priyanka Chopra exposes the Bollywood filmmaker
- AI-based digital bridge enables ambulatory paraplegic patients
- Its Impact and How to Manage It – Students at Oxford
- Imran Khan’s arrest was followed by a crackdown, what does this mean for democracy?