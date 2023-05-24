Pakistan mulls possible ban on Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party: Defense Minister





The former Pakistani prime minister was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership. File | Photo credit: PTI

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on May 24 that the government was considering a possible ban on Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party following attacks by its supporters on military installations after the arrest of the former prime minister.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after Mr Khan, 70, was arrested by paramilitary Rangers. Members of his party vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. Police raise the death toll in violent clashes to 10.

“No decision has been made yet, but surely a review is underway,” Asif told reporters in Islamabad.

He, however, said the issue would be sent back to parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban the former ruling party, Geo News reported.

Mr. Asif claimed that the vandalism of military installations across the country on May 9 were “coordinated attacks” planned by Mr. Khan.

“There’s a lot of evidence and their people are thinking they were told about it beforehand,” he said, as quoted by the Dawn newspaper.

“I feel like his year-long struggle, all his plans fell through and this was his last shot against the armed forces.

The minister said Mr Khan’s party challenged the founding of the state by contesting the defense installations on May 9.

“Is there a crime that was not committed on May 9? The ISI office was attacked, they tried to enter the cantonment of Sialkot but this attack was repelled and they also burned down the house of the Lahore corps commanders, he claimed.

“So far he [Imran Khan] did not condemn [the violence] in clear terms. He said he didn’t know he was [in custody]. He had his phone [] he has repeatedly said that this reaction was expected and will happen again if he is arrested, Mr Asif added.

Meanwhile, party lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar dismissed the possibility of a ban, saying political parties cannot be banned.

“An attempt to ban the Jamaat-e-Islami had been made a long time ago, but the Supreme Court ruled that a ban cannot be imposed because it was a fundamental right of everyone to establish a political party,” Mr. Zafar said in response to a question during a media interview outside the Supreme Court.

Mr Khan’s party said it would address the nation at 7pm tonight.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot to target him in because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

