Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moving tribute to cricketing icon Shane Warne at a rally in Sydney

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a moving tribute to cricketing icon Shane Warne as he spoke at a near-capacity Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s west on Tuesday evening.

Modi, on his first visit to Australia since 2014, received a rapturous and rockstar-like welcome from 20,000 fans who flocked from across the country to see him.

Anthony Albanese and Modi have unveiled a ‘Little India’ plaque to be installed at an Indian culture center in Sydney’s west, and the Australian Prime Minister has revealeda new center for Australia-India relations would be established at Parramatta.

Modi highlighted India’s cricketing ties with Australia and said when Shane Warne died last year, Indians felt they had lost one of their own.

“Our relationship with cricket goes back 75 years. Our friendship off the pitch runs as deep as interesting cricket matches on the cricket pitch,” he said.

“Many Australian female cricketers have competed in the Women’s Premier League for the first time.

“It’s not only in times of joy that we stand together, but a true friend is also there in times of sorrow.

The cricketing legend died of a heart attack aged 52 while attending a wellness retreat in Thailand on March 4, 2022.

The news of his shock death sparked a wave of emotion across the world and from all walks of life, including the entertainment industry, politics and the sports community.

Warne, who made his international debut against India in 1992, enjoyed touring the subcontinent and had good relationships with players like Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and of course, Sachin Tendulkar.

The spin king was a fan favorite in India and his rivalry with Tendulkar was legendary.

Warne was a fan favorite in India and his death at the age of 52 shocked the country

After retiring in 2007, Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League title as a game manager, and is fondly remembered as the ‘first Royal’ today.

When the second wave of Covid-19 hit India, Warne expressed concern and extended his love and support to the people of the country.

“Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrible time. Be safe and take care of yourselves and your families, so sad what is happening in your wonderful country. Sending love and support,’ he tweeted.