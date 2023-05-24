Politics
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moving tribute to cricketing icon Shane Warne at a rally in Sydney
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays touching tribute to Australian cricket legend Shane Warne at packed Sydney rally: ‘It felt like we had lost one of our own’
- Indian Prime Minister pays tribute to spin king Shane Warne
- Mr Modi says millions of Indians mourned him
- Said Warne’s death was like losing ‘one of us’
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a moving tribute to cricketing icon Shane Warne as he spoke at a near-capacity Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s west on Tuesday evening.
Modi, on his first visit to Australia since 2014, received a rapturous and rockstar-like welcome from 20,000 fans who flocked from across the country to see him.
Anthony Albanese and Modi have unveiled a ‘Little India’ plaque to be installed at an Indian culture center in Sydney’s west, and the Australian Prime Minister has revealeda new center for Australia-India relations would be established at Parramatta.
Modi highlighted India’s cricketing ties with Australia and said when Shane Warne died last year, Indians felt they had lost one of their own.
“Our relationship with cricket goes back 75 years. Our friendship off the pitch runs as deep as interesting cricket matches on the cricket pitch,” he said.
Mr Modi said when Shane Warne died last year Indians felt they had lost one of their own.
“Many Australian female cricketers have competed in the Women’s Premier League for the first time.
“It’s not only in times of joy that we stand together, but a true friend is also there in times of sorrow.
“Last year when the great Shane Warne passed away, millions of Indians wept with Australia.
“It felt like we had lost one of our own.”
The cricketing legend died of a heart attack aged 52 while attending a wellness retreat in Thailand on March 4, 2022.
The news of his shock death sparked a wave of emotion across the world and from all walks of life, including the entertainment industry, politics and the sports community.
Warne, who made his international debut against India in 1992, enjoyed touring the subcontinent and had good relationships with players like Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and of course, Sachin Tendulkar.
The spin king was a fan favorite in India and his rivalry with Tendulkar was legendary.
Warne, who made his international debut against India in 1992, loved visiting the subcontinent, where he was hugely popular.
Warne then led the Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League title in 2008
Warne was a fan favorite in India and his death at the age of 52 shocked the country
After retiring in 2007, Warne led the Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League title as a game manager, and is fondly remembered as the ‘first Royal’ today.
When the second wave of Covid-19 hit India, Warne expressed concern and extended his love and support to the people of the country.
“Thinking of my Indian friends at this horrible time. Be safe and take care of yourselves and your families, so sad what is happening in your wonderful country. Sending love and support,’ he tweeted.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12117841/Indian-Prime-Minister-Narendra-Modis-touching-tribute-cricket-icon-Shane-Warne-Sydney-rally.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moving tribute to cricketing icon Shane Warne at a rally in Sydney
- Margot Robbie gave Ryan Gosling a ‘Barbie’ gift each day of filming
- Baseball tournament: recap of the first day
- Men on TikTok are praised for ditching skinny jeans and updating their wardrobes
- Pakistan mulls possible ban on Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party: Defense Minister
- Residents shuffled over proposed development at Emerald Hills Country Club in Hollywood
- Should we expect a Spanish technical hearing?
- Turkey election: Erdogan looks set to cement his grip on power in an election where he has laid down all the rules
- Highlights of 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championship Final-Xinhua
- The Wonderful World of Fashion and the Golden Scissors Fashion Show
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says
- China and Xi Jinping confirm support for Russia on core interests