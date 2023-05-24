Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Problem Isn’t Donald Trump





Trump considers DeSantis his main rival for the nomination, a fact confirmed by numerous polls. But Trump may not be DeSantis’ biggest worry. For many months, many potential Republican candidates have been reluctant to enter the arena, in part due to the assumption that the Florida governor would be the presumptive choice for those seeking an alternative to Trump and that he would get necessary endorsements and donor checks. On Tuesday, The New York Times Astead Herndon wrote a typically insightful newsletter about the headwinds a DeSantis 2024 campaign is already facing. And aside from the expected buzzsaw that is Donald Trump, a growing number of Trump alternatives, newly emboldened by DeSantis’ own vulnerabilities, are jumping in and scrubbing the works:

DeSantis no longer scares away contestants who were once respectful of his front-runner status in the Trump-alternative contest. Last week, several Republican governors took notable steps: Doug Burgum of North Dakota, a former Microsoft executive, made overtures to join the 2024 field, and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia released an ad linking to Ronald Reagan. . Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire also said he was considering joining the race, days after a report that former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey may also join the race.

At this stage of the primary, we are still more than six months from any election, these candidates will not try to face Donald Trump. Instead, they will try to build a coalition that might allow one lucky candidate to defeat them all the way. The best way to do this is not to immediately tackle the de facto final boss of the primaries. Rather, it is by going after Ron DeSantis, who currently has the most supporters outside of former presidents. The growing Republican field is about to make the same mistake GOP politicians made in 2016. A large number of candidates almost certainly benefits Trump, who has a significantly higher floor than his rivals. Plus, the incentives are more or less the same as they were then: It makes more sense for candidates to eliminate DeSantis as a stepping stone to defeating Trump. This means that once again, the Presidents’ former rivals will compete against each other instead of quickly coalescing around a champion.

DeSantiss was best positioned to win the nomination in a head-to-head with Trump (or in a head-to-head with former Vice President Mike Pence, who no one likes). He doesn’t get this game. Instead, he’s likely to end up with what might be called his worst-case scenario: being at the center of everyone else’s attacks. When the proceedings begin this summer, the favorite will not be whoever carries the biggest target on his back. DeSantis will.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newrepublic.com/article/172951/ron-desantis-trump-primary-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos