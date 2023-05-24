Donald Trump’s lawyers ‘desperate’ by Demanding Garland MeetingBiographer





Donald Trump’s lawyers demanding they meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss special counsel Jack Smith show they are becoming ‘desperate’ about how they are handling federal investigations into the former president, according to the Republican’s former biographer.

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, appeared on MSNBC’s 11th Hour on Tuesday to discuss the letter that Trump attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty sent to Garland claiming that the former president was “treated unfairly” by Smith, who is overseeing dual criminal investigations into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and his actions around January 6 and trying to nullify the 2020 election.

“No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been the subject of a baseless investigation in such an outrageous and unlawful manner,” the letter reads.

“We request a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated by your special advocate and his prosecutors.”

Donald Trump arrives to speak at a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged ‘silent’ payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. A biographer of the former president says Trump’s lawyers asking to meet with AG Merrick Garland show they’re getting “desperate.” CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking at the 11th Hour, O’Brien suggested the letter shows Trump and his team are struggling in their attempts to politicize the investigation and “control the narrative” of the proceedings.

A number of legal experts have suggested the letter shows Trump fears he could soon be indicted in connection with the investigation into Smith’s classified documents, with the Wall Street Journal recently reporting that the prosecutor was ” close” the case.

“I think they’re desperate,” O’Brien said. “It’s not a shrewd or strategic move by lawyers who feel like they control a narrative or control the direction of this particular investigation. They’re doing what Trump has always done. They’re trying to politicize an investigation and they are not sensitive to the law or the rule of law.

“Trump, for all the mythology around Trump having nine lives in terms of being held accountable in the courtroom, he’s never faced in his entire life the kind of heavy investigations that surround him on multiple fronts by very determined prosecutors putting together the factual scheme and trying to determine whether he committed financial fraud, whether he attempted to illegally nullify the 2020 election, whether he abused the power of his office in terms of mishandling classified documents, and so on.”

The biographer also noted how the other criminal investigations into Trump “collide” and that Smith may not want “the meat of the prosecution” to take place during the 2024 GOP presidential primary season.

On Tuesday, New York Judge Juan Merchan set a trial date of March 25, 2024, for Trump’s trial for allegedly falsifying business documents as part of the money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, this which means proceedings will begin just weeks after the nation’s first-ever Republican presidential primary caucus in Iowa next February.

There are reports that Trump may be charged in Georgia in connection with an investigation into whether he committed a crime by trying to nullify the state’s 2020 election in early August.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation, said she plans to have most of her staff work remotely between July 31 and August 18 and asked judges not to. schedule any trials or in-person hearings during those weeks in what is seen as a strong indication that charges in Trump’s investigation could then be announced.

Trump has frequently denied all allegations and wrongdoing related to the investigations into him, frequently describing them as a “witch hunt.”

Discussing the letter Trump’s legal team sent to Garland, Tristan Snell, an attorney and former New York State Assistant Attorney General, tweeted, “You don’t send your lawyers to meet with a prosecutor who doesn’t plan not to indict you. If Trump’s lawyers are asking for a meeting, it’s because the DOJ has let Trump know he’s a target and he’s about to be indicted.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s office for comment via email.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-lawyers-meeting-merrick-garland-desperate-1802263 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos