Xi Jinping promises Moscow his “firm support” on “fundamental interests”

Claiming to be a neutral party in the conflict, Beijing calls for respect for the sovereignty of States, but has never publicly condemned the military operation carried out by Russian President Vladimir Putin since February 2022.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhal Michoustine arrived in China on Monday. He took part in a Shanghai economic forum on Tuesday and then traveled to the Chinese capital for talks with his counterpart Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping.

This is the most senior Russian official to visit China since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

“China is willing to continue firm mutual support with Russia on issues of fundamental interests of each,” said Xi Jinping his host, according to the news agency China News.

This vague formulation is often used in the context of bilateral meetings with representatives of Russia and other countries. She often refers on the Chinese side to the issue of Taiwan.

Xi Jinping also pleaded for the “strengthening of coordination in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Brics and the G20”, according to New China.

“Unprecedented”

For his part, Mikhal Michoustine had greeted earlier in the day in front of his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang bilateral relations “of an unprecedented level” during a meeting at the monumental Beijing People’s Palace.

“They are characterized by a mutual respect for each other’s interests, the desire to respond together to the challenges, which are linked to increased turbulence on the international scene and the pressure of illegitimate sanctions on the part of the collective West”, has been – he adds.

China is Russia’s largest trading partner, with exchanges that reached 190 billion dollars (176 billion euros) in 2022, according to Chinese Customs.

Li Qiang pointed out on Tuesday that the amount of exchanges had already reached 70 billion dollars (64 billion euros) in the first four months of the year – an annual increase of more than 40%.

“The scale of investment between the two countries continues to increase. Major strategic projects are also progressing steadily,” said the Chinese Premier.

Mikhal Michoustine is accompanied by several senior Russian officials, in particular the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Energy, Alexandre Novak.

Putin invites

China became last year the first customer of Russia in the energy sector, allowing Moscow, under the blow of Western sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, not to see its gas exports collapse.

Alexander Novak told Tuesday’s Shanghai forum that Russian energy supplies to China will increase by 40% in 2023, according to Russian news agencies.

According to analysts, China, having kept its economic and diplomatic weight, now has the upper hand in its bilateral relationship with Russia, a growing imbalance as Moscow’s international isolation grows.

The leaders of the two countries “have come together more because of common grievances and concerns than because of common goals,” Ryan Hass, a member of the American think tank Brookings Institution, told AFP.

“They resent and feel threatened by Western leadership in the current international system and believe that their countries should be given more respect on issues where their interests are at stake.”

In February, the Chinese government issued a document calling for a “political settlement” of the conflict and respecting the territorial integrity of all countries – including Ukraine.

During a summit in March in Moscow, President Xi Jinping invited his counterpart Vladimir Putin to come to Beijing.