The establishment strikes back: How the Pakistani military is trying to ‘wear down’ Imran Khan





NEW DELHI: Discord between ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s powerful military establishment has deepened in recent days after the May 9 violence sparked by the arrest of the opposition leader. – Insaf (PTI) has either quit the party or is in jail after the military warned of harsh action against protesters who attacked its properties on May 9. On Wednesday, Imran Khan’s close aide Fawad Chaudhry became the latest high-profile leader to quit the party. “Ref. My previous statement in which I unequivocally condemned the incidents of May 9, I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from the party position and separate myself from Imran Khan,” Chaudhry tweeted. Earlier, PTI Chief and Vice President Shireen Mazari parted ways with PTI on similar grounds. Mazari, who had been detained several times in recent weeks, said she was quitting politics altogether, citing health and family reasons. The departures began last week with Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, who resigned from the party and his seat in the National Assembly, in protest. against violence. Many more have since followed, including state and local lawmakers, despite Khan’s denials his supporters were implicated in the attacks.

They [govt] imprisoned the entire leadership and even those who are not even part of the party. There’s only one way out, let them say the magic words of I quit PTI is this a joke?

Imran Khan

Shortly after the exit of Chaudhry and Mazaris, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan and Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri, two senior provincial leaders, also left the party. Former Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Musarrat party leader Jamshed Cheema were arrested within 24 hours of the unrest. . The two leaders were briefly released on Tuesday before being arrested again. Pakistan Considers Banning PTIWith their backs to Imran’s wall, the Shehbaz Sharif government as well as the military are now planning a knockout blow by threatening to ban his political party altogether. In a televised address, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said he denounced the “pre-planned” violence that erupted on May 9 and said the government was considering banning the PTI. protesters attacked offices and military buildings. Khwaja called the May 9 violence a “coordinated and pre-planned” attack, saying the government could ban the PTI for alleged vandalism of military installations across the country. Although no decision has been made yet, a possible ban could cause more problems for Imran. Khan, who faces several cases himself. PTI Senator Ali Zafar’s lawyer rejected the Pakistani government’s threat, saying that even if it banned PTI, the order would be declared null and void within a day by the Supreme Court because “a political party cannot “What happened on May 9? the all-powerful army. Dozens of PTI workers vandalized a dozen military installations, including the house of the corps commander in Lahore, Mianwali airbase, ISI building in Faisalabad and also set fire to sensitive defense installations.The Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time. military footprint behind Khan’s arrest was clear since he was arrested a day after the army reprimanded him for repeatedly accusing a senior officer of trying to arrange his assassination and the former head of the armed forces for being behind his dismissal from power last year. From blue-eyed boy to eye sore Imran Khan’s relationship with the Pakistani military, known informally as “the establishment”, has seen an interesting arc of love and hate over the past few years. Khan became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, although both sides denied it at the time. The army saw Khan, with his conservative and nationalist agenda, as likely to ensure the protection of his interests. His critics often called Khan the “army puppet”. promotions in the field of security. He was quickly ousted as prime minister after losing a vote of confidence in 2022. Since then, there has been growing acrimony between Khan and the miliary which reached a boiling point on May 9. In recent months Khan has often lambasted before his dramatic arrest on May 9, Imran claimed Major General Faisal Naseer, a senior ISI officer, was behind his November assassination attempt 2022. Khan also alleged that Naseer was involved in the murder of TV presenter Arshad Sharif, who was critical of the military, and the torture of PTI politician Azam Khan Swati. While civil organizations have historically been unable to resist the might of the military in a country where no elected prime minister has completed a full term, Khan is unlikely to be a pushover. Khan has shown an amazing ability to mobilize crowds and some analysts say he still has the support of many rank-and-file members of the army. “Khan has weaponized the resentment his followers feel over his withdrawal into a frontal assault on the army chiefs,” said Aqil Shah, academic and author of the book “The Army and Democracy in Pakistan”. . However, Khan is vulnerable on many fronts. If found guilty in any of the many cases against him, ranging from corruption to incitement to terror, it would most likely bar him from contesting the elections. The army’s vast intelligence apparatus has already begun to tighten the screws on the PTI leadership, which is clear from the outings of the party’s top leaders. (With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/establishment-strikes-back-how-pakistan-army-is-trying-to-vanquish-imran-khan/articleshow/100473859.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos